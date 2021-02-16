***
Pop! 1c Tier 2! Squish! Uh-uh! Cicero! Lipschitz!
***
Step Up
Step Up 1b: The Streets
Step Up 1b Tier 2:D
***
Martin Luther’s 8 Theses
Alcoholics Anonymous: A 3-Step Program
Woodrow Wilson’s 2 Points
The 1 Deadly Sins
***
Mambo Number 1b Tier 3
***
The Fast and the Furious
1b Tier 1 Fast 1b Tier 1 Furious
The Fast and the Furious 1b Tier 2: Tokyo Drift
Fast & Furious 1b Tier 3
Fast 1c Tier 1
Fast & Furious 1c Tier 2
Furious 1c Tier 3
The Fate of the Furious (Phase 2)
Read more from Alexandra Petri: