So on Tuesday, Biden will hold a televised town hall in Milwaukee to discuss the covid relief bill. Democrats are quickly moving toward passage, since some provisions of previous relief bills will expire on March 14. For a bill of this size, having it wrapped up in less than a month would be lightning speed.

This is exactly what Biden was made for. He may not be a visionary, and his presidency will no doubt have its share of failures and disappointments. But he’s starting off exactly as he would have wanted.

First, consider the nature of this transition as we move past Trump’s impeachment. While Trump is sometimes described as a “shadow” looming over Biden, the truth is that as president, Biden is benefiting from the same comparison that put him in the White House in the first place.

What do we talk about in the declining amount of time we talk about Trump? The atrocious misdeeds that led him to be impeached a second time, the delusions of his followers, the discord he continues to sow in his party — certainly nothing good. By comparison, Biden practically looks like a saint.

Biden hung back during the impeachment, content to let congressional Democrats make the case against Trump while he waited for it to be over so he could then reemerge as a force for healing — or at least someone largely absent from the inevitable partisanship that accompanies such a controversy.

Most Americans now tell pollsters they believe Trump should have been convicted, while in some polls Biden’s approval tops 60 percent. Barring some truly monumental event such as a war or alien invasion, that’s about as high as any president could expect in such a polarized time. And we shouldn’t forget that Trump was the first president in the history of polling to never crack 50 percent approval.

Now Biden comes to the country in the role in which he is most comfortable: empathetic for their struggles, sharing their grief and eager to bring as much government resources as possible to bear. It’s a moment for the kind of old-fashioned, bighearted, big-walleted Democrat Biden always wanted to be.

A year from now, chances are that the pandemic will be largely behind us and the economy will be in recovery, and Biden will point to the relief bill as a big reason for that. Even if that will be a drastic oversimplification, Democrats have learned that you don’t gain anything by failing to take credit when good things happen.

The possibility of that bright future, and fear of the alternative, is why it looks as though the relief bill is going to pass, even if by the skin of its teeth.

While there are meaningful ideological differences among Democrats and some issues still need to be resolved, the unity on that side of the aisle is one of the key stories of this period:

Despite divisions within the House Democratic caucus, Democrats have largely unified behind the legislation. Nine House committees passed their individual portions of the bill last week, fighting back GOP attempts to alter it with dozens of amendments targeting everything from abortion to the minimum wage to the Keystone XL pipeline. Democrats defeated all the GOP amendments save for one, a relatively minor measure in the Agriculture Committee aimed at compensating farmers impacted by derecho storms last year.

We have no idea whether it will last, but right now there’s unanimity, among everyone from Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on the left to Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) on the right, that this relief bill simply cannot be allowed to fail. Even beyond the cost for the country, the political cost — for Biden himself, for Democrats in the midterm elections, for the party as a whole — would be too great.

The arguments among them are real, but they will not derail the legislation. For instance, Biden and many Democrats wanted to include an increase in the minimum wage but have gotten resistance from Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.). While progressive members will still fight for the increase, they know it’s going to have to wait; by the time the relief bill comes to a final vote, the minimum wage will almost certainly have been set aside (it was uncertain whether it could pass under the rules governing reconciliation bills anyway).

In the end, all 50 Senate Democrats will vote for the bill, and if no Republicans do — an outcome that is likely but not assured — Vice President Harris will break the tie.

That’s the nature of the power those moderate Senate Democrats wield: They can dictate some of the terms of legislation, but they’re still Democrats and Biden’s failure is not in their interests. He knows it, and they know it; when they come to negotiate, there’s only so much they can demand.

Once this bill passes, Biden faces an uncertain road — Democrats will be able to pass just one more reconciliation bill this year, leaving much of his legislative agenda in doubt as long as they allow themselves to be imprisoned by the filibuster. But for the moment, he’s just where he wanted to be: bestowing aid on the public in towering sums and telling them that it’s going to be okay.

