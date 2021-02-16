For decades, the cost of drugs has been under the lamppost for those searching for the keys to lower health-care spending. By all accounts, with the new administration, this focus is likely to be renewed.

This isn’t surprising. Prescription drugs account for about 15 percent of U.S. health-care spending, and list prices and net prices of branded pharmaceutical products in the United States have increased 159 percent and 60 percent, respectively, since 2007. Americans spend more on drugs than individuals in nearly every industrialized country.

But it’s also the case that Americans spend more than others on all health-care services, including doctors, hospitals, nurses, nursing homes and so on. For example, hospital care and doctors’ services account for about 31 percent and 20 percent of spending, respectively (some of this spending on hospital and doctors’ services includes non-retail drugs that are also accounted for in the 15 percent figure).

So why do drugs get special attention?

Part of the reason is that most people are exposed to drug costs far more than any other health service. Drugs are taken regularly, sometimes daily, whereas we see the doctor, go to the emergency department or are hospitalized much less frequently.

The larger reason that drugs get special attention is that we have high-quality data on what drugs work and what drugs don’t, how they compare to one another and their costs. This makes it easier for us to point to waste.

In contrast, we know little about how other health services compare to one another. Consider, for instance, that we don’t have high-quality data on whether certain hospitals or doctors are better than others, and we don't have good evidence on whether many of the services that hospitals or doctors provide are really needed. Yet such care accounts for more health-care spending.

We also know that drugs have greatly improved our health. Estimates suggest that over a third of the improvement in U.S. life expectancy between 1990 and 2015 has come from pharmaceutical innovation. And while new medical treatments such as biologics, gene therapy and immunotherapy are virtually unrecognizable compared with medications used a few decades ago, hospital rooms and doctors’ offices today look and function in much the same way.

The problem is that we lack data where we need it most. We have less data on medical decisions that affect millions of people than we do on drugs for rare diseases that affect hundreds.

We don’t know whether higher-priced hospitals or doctors deliver better outcomes, questions that are far more difficult to assess than how well one drug works versus another. We lack good data on which patients should be hospitalized and which can be safely discharged home — a decision that is made by doctors millions of times each year. These questions are difficult to study systematically; unlike for drugs, it is impossible to create randomized controlled trials to answer these questions.

There’s a good reason why the lamppost shines brightest on drugs. The federal government requires rigorous testing of drugs prior to approval for public use, a higher bar than for most treatment decisions, such as whether to admit a patient to the hospital, discharge a patient home or to a nursing facility, perform a certain surgery or order an expensive imaging study. The substantial evidence required to approve drugs, in turn, makes it easier for doctors, insurers and policymakers to conclude whether costlier drugs are worth the price.

This issue isn’t specific to the United States. Countries frequently conduct cost-effectiveness analyses for health-care services, but they focus far more on drugs than hospital and physician services. Analyses by Tufts Medical Center researchers have found that nearly half of all recent cost-effectiveness studies have focused on drugs, while less than one-quarter have evaluated surgical or medical procedures.

Of course, the fix isn’t to stop conducting rigorous analyses of value for drugs. But to root out additional waste, we must hold all health care to the same evidentiary standard for value.

This is even more critical during the covid-19 pandemic. Our history of disproportionately scrutinizing the value of drugs undermines the development and adoption of the technologies that can help to get us out of such crises. Until the same, rigorous standards are applied across all of health care, drugs will remain under the lamppost while the keys to the largest savings remain in the shadows.