When politics is engrossing and highly emotional, there is a good chance things have gone terribly wrong. One need only look at the vaccine debacle in California and the recall effort mounted against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom or the horrendous power outage in frigid Texas weather to understand that high emotion and governing disaster often go hand in hand. By contrast, quiet and competent governance that does not dominate our psyche is neither the cause of all our emotional turmoil nor the source of our tribal identity.
President Biden is receiving high approval (62 percent in the latest Politico-Morning Consult poll) and overwhelming support for his stimulus plan. Republicans are squawking about “cancel culture” (which only about half of Americans have ever heard of), likely because they have no interest in the nuts and bolts of governance, especially competent governance that is delivering what people want. They are spending their time, well, canceling or censuring Republicans with spine and character who voted to impeach. One side is governing; the other is doing — I am not sure even how to describe it — performance art? Right-wing media production?
Biden is doing what presidents should be doing: building support for his agenda and generally ignoring the Republicans’ high dungeon. The Post reported:
Instead of the “blue-state bailout” derided by GOP lawmakers, Republican mayors and governors say they see badly needed federal aid to keep police on the beat, to prevent battered Main Street businesses from going under and to help care for the growing ranks of the homeless and the hungry. ...Biden on Friday highlighted the rift, inviting a bipartisan group of mayors and governors to the White House to discuss the specifics of the bill.“You folks are all on the front lines and dealing with the crisis since day one,” he told the group, which included the Republican governors of Maryland and Arkansas, as well as Republican mayors.
On Tuesday, Biden will travel to Wisconsin for a town hall to talk about his covid-19 rescue plan.
In the meantime, Biden is keeping to his routine (without hours of TV!), carrying reading materials back to the residence and preparing for meetings and phone calls. How divinely normal it is to have a conscientious president and capable staff. When the staff runs into glitches (e.g., the vice president appearing with local West Virginia TV without giving a heads up to the home-state Democratic senator, a communications staffer’s verbal abuse of a reporter), they cut their losses and move on, allowing the incident to evaporate in news cycles dominated by policy briefings, executive orders and speeches.
The first family is delightfully affectionate and down to earth. Dogs, visits to Camp David and friendly chitchat with reporters are back in fashion. The White House press secretary might evade questions or bolster her boss, but she does not lie. The first family is not using the presidency as a get-rich-quick scheme.
Conservatives used to understand that all of life should not be politics. They used to understand that we have identities and bonds that are entirely outside the political debate. And finally a president delivers. It just so happens to be a center-left Democrat, which tells you a lot about the GOP dumpster fire and the progress the Democratic Party is making in forging a broad coalition of the sensible and the sane.
Read more: