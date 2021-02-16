Newsom’s escape from the Sacramento bubble is smart politics. The formula that led the governor to a landslide win in 2018 — dazzling voters with a technocratic command of facts — doesn’t work in today’s California. A frazzled electorate wants signs of results, which Newsom apparently hopes to convey by popping up at newly opened vaccination sites.

What more could Newsom do to save his job? A good start might be to take some cues from the last man to oust a sitting California governor: Arnold Schwarzenegger, the victor in California’s October 2003 recall vote that unseated Democrat Gray Davis. Schwarzenegger, who was reelected in 2006 and term-limited from running again, has natural political instincts that Newsom might find instructive.

Here are a few ways that the actor-politician who rose to fame as “The Terminator” could show Newsom how to avoid an “Hasta la vista, baby” election.

Dare to criticize your own side. Four days after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Schwarzenegger released a seven-minute video linking the mindless savagery to Nazi violence and that regime’s toll on his childhood Austria. The prominent Republican also defended a “fair election” and lambasted then-President Donald Trump (“He will go down in history as the worst president ever”).

Schwarzenegger ventured to do what few Republicans dare: buck the prevailing power in the party. Newsom should consider similarly speaking truth to the powerful political entity that intimidates California Democrats: the education establishment. In the Golden State, that includes a Los Angeles-based teachers union that has demanded Medicare-for-all and a new wealth tax, plus a San Francisco school board that deems Abraham Lincoln, George Washington and Paul Revere unworthy school namesakes.

Yes, the renaming of schools is beyond Newsom’s purview (though he did run San Francisco as mayor from 2004 to 2011). But his silence on the highly publicized and much-criticized matter is grist for the recall mill.

Offer an apology (of sorts). In January 2006 and on the heels of a November 2005 special election in which a slate of his ballot measures were soundly rejected, a chastised Schwarzenegger used his annual State of the State address to offer a slice of humble pie (“I have absorbed my defeat and I have learned my lesson”).

Again, smart politics: Schwarzenegger shifted from center-right to the center (signing a landmark climate-change law that September) and cruised to a 17-point reelection victory that fall.

Newsom has yet to deliver this year’s State of the State address, but humility is in order. He could start by owning up to his leadership failure in violating covid-19 protocols at a swank Napa restaurant when millions of Californians were suffering. (Speaking of dubious judgment, why would a governor besieged by a public health calamity use an hour of his workday to video-chat with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?)

Keep it simple. Newsom tends to spend his news conferences tossing word salads; he might communicate better if added some clarifying Schwarzenegger-style one-liners.

It won’t be easy — Schwarzenegger is a veteran entertainer. After receiving his first coronavirus shot last month at Dodger Stadium (where Newsom made an unmemorable stop on his recent publicity blitz), Schwarzenegger turned to the camera and copped a line from “Terminator 2”: “Come with me if you want to live.”

Schwarzenegger has already made one donation to Newsom’s survival: Should there be a recall election, the 73-year-old former governor won’t be on the ballot. No other A-list celebrities are showing signs of jumping in, though the potential field could include a bevy of low-watt Instagram and TikTok ambassadors and that most annoying of West Coast creatures, attention-seeking Californians with no chance of competing but enough money to cover the filing fee (it costs $3,500 to get in the race).

What that portends: Assuming, as many observers do, that the recall petition succeeds (the deadline for signatures is March 17), next fall will see a more staid election than the one in 2003, with a handful of challengers lacking two assets Schwarzenegger enjoyed, near-universal name recognition and the ability to write themselves eight-figure checks.

That makes Newsom the likely leading man in a 2021 sequel. If he can avoid missteps and maybe even add some Schwarzeneggerian political polish, there’s a good chance the governor will be back.

