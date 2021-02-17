Biden’s tendency to blurt things out — sometimes factually wrong, sometimes overly optimistic, sometimes just too honest — is in this case revealing of the political pressures at work.

Any experienced practitioner of office politics knows that you’re supposed to under-promise and over-deliver — “Gee, Boss, it’s going to take at least a month to finish that project,” you say, knowing that you can do it in two weeks and look like a hero. Biden wants to tell the country that things are going to work out great, but he has probably been advised not to raise hopes too high.

The truth is that you can go too far in either direction. We saw that with former president Donald Trump, who told us again and again that, “One day, it’s like a miracle, it will disappear,” even as the death toll climbed ever-higher. But you also don’t want to make the public so pessimistic that people succumb to despair.

In Trump’s case, the rosy assessments had real effects: By arguing that the pandemic was nothing to worry about, he discouraged people from taking precautions and following public health recommendations, which helped the virus continue to spread. There’s at least a theoretical danger that if Biden gets too optimistic, people could conclude, “This thing is almost over; I guess I don’t have to wear my mask anymore.”

But after all this time and all this death and suffering — within a week or so we’ll reach half a million Americans dead of covid-19 — that doesn’t seem all that likely. At least, we should hope not.

Like any politician, Biden has the impulse to tell us what a great job he’s doing, but he clearly wants to be realistic while retaining his ability to say he exceeded expectations. At the town hall, he noted that having the vaccine doses in hand and getting people vaccinated are two different things; the latter involves both logistical challenges and overcoming the reluctance that many people have about being vaccinated.

A recent Monmouth University poll found that 50 percent of people said they’d get the vaccine as soon as they could, 19 percent want to wait until other people get it to see how things go, and a profoundly disturbing 24 percent said they don’t want to get it at all. If they don’t change their minds, it could threaten our ability to achieve herd immunity, allowing the virus to keep circulating and mutating.

But in a dynamic situation like this one, we run the risk of falling back on our tendency to try to catch the president and other public officials in a “gotcha.” Last month you said X, and now you’re saying Y! If we wind up getting only 500 million doses by July, there will be a lot of coverage accusing Biden of breaking his promise, even if that would be a pretty terrific achievement by most standards.

It isn’t unfair to call out the president for not meeting his predictions, but it doesn’t get at the real issue. Reporting on what a president says is relatively easy; it’s much more difficult and time-consuming to figure out how good a job he’s actually doing.

And that’s what we should be paying particular attention to. Biden was elected in no small part because voters thought that, unlike Trump, he would hire competent, experienced people who could manage the pandemic in a way that would shorten its duration so we could save lives and restore the economy.

That’s how we should judge him: not by when he said it would be over (an assessment that has changed and will probably change again), but whether he and his administration did the job and solved the problem.