If you recall, the 9/11 commission was led by Chair Thomas H. Kean, former Republican governor of New Jersey, and Vice Chair Lee H. Hamilton, former Democratic representative of Indiana. There were eight additional members (equally split between Republicans and Democrats), a mix of respected national security experts, lawyers and former politicians. It produced a comprehensive, authoritative account of the events and made major recommendations, including the creation of the Department of Homeland Security and the office of the director of national intelligence. Then-President George W. Bush and his predecessor, Bill Clinton, were interviewed. As searing as 9/11 was for many Americans, we need to treat the traumatic events of Jan. 6 with the same level of seriousness.

Without a Jan. 6 commission, we may not otherwise get a complete picture of what occurred. Congressional hearings can be notoriously ineffective (and lack self-enforcing subpoena power to call witnesses). Criminal litigation may not occur. Civil litigation may be sporadic and incomplete. A definitive, nonpartisan debunking of a rigged or stolen election would be civic hygiene. It is time to put purveyors of that Big Lie in the same category as 9/11 Truthers.

The Jan. 6 commission can also elevate the issue of domestic extremism, understand how various white supremacist groups operate and get funding. The commission can explore their associations with elected officials and, critically, with law enforcement agencies. Included in this undertaking should be an examination of how these groups use social media, and what social media platforms have and have not done. Mindful of First Amendment concerns, the commission can nevertheless make recommendations to the private sector.

Moreover, in hyper-partisan times we need a commission on which no current or aspiring politicians serve. I can imagine men and women of sterling character and proven nonpartisan analysis who could serve on the commission: retired Gen. Michael Hayden (former CIA director), Leon Panetta (former defense secretary and CIA director), and former senators Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) and Carl Levin (D-Mich.). Given the First Amendment concerns, the commission could also benefit from an esteemed lawyer such as Floyd Abrams.

With proper staffing and subpoena power, the commission can also consult with experts in international right-wing extremism and domestic groups well-versed in white supremacist ideology and hate crimes. Frankly, the fewer politicians on the commission and the more people with expertise in select areas (intelligence, litigation against organized crime, hate groups), the better.

The end product, like the 9/11 commission report, should include a meticulous, chronological account of the facts; an analysis of how we missed or ignored signs of an impending assault; what errors were made in terms of coordination among law enforcement; and an explanation of any connections between law enforcement or elected officials and the insurrectionist mob.

Finally, we will need a list of recommendations that may span both government and civil society. We may need new organizations within the Justice Department or other government departments and agencies. We certainly need more attention and resources devoted to protecting Americans against what is now far and away the most lethal terrorist threat. The impeachment trial was just the start of the Jan. 6 probe. Now the hard work begins.

