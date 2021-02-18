Please Note

The Washington Post is providing this important information about the coronavirus for free. For more free coverage of the coronavirus pandemic, sign up for our Coronavirus Updates newsletter where all stories are free to read.

Washington Post contributing columnist Dr. Leana S. Wen will be online on this page on Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. Eastern to answer reader questions on the coronavirus. Submit your question or comment below.

Waiting for the chat to go live? Read Dr. Wen’s columns here.

Follow Dr. Wen on Twitter here.