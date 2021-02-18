That this formulation has become almost universal among Democrats is an extremely good thing, both for the country and their own political prospects. Now they need to take that idea — that it’s better to do too much than too little — and apply it to their entire governing project.

There are new signs they get it. In an effort to get legislation moving more quickly, Democrats are proposing to bring back earmarks, those spending provisions sometimes called “pork” and sometimes called “member-directed funding for community projects.” While it’s bound to be criticized, the move actually shows just the right commitment to getting things done.

But there are also signs that the commitment to action is less than total. So Democrats should take as their guiding principle for as long as they have power that the worst possible thing they can do in any situation is nothing.

You might think that idea would be shared by any governing party. But the truth is that Republicans, being the party generally opposed to strong government, are usually just fine with having it do little or nothing. And when Democrats are in power, “nothing” becomes the GOP’s singular goal and its central strategy.

It is impossible to overstate how vital it is that Democrats do as much as possible with the time and power they have — power that could easily be taken away if Republicans win back one or both houses of Congress in the 2022 midterm elections — for both short-term and long-term reasons.

Let’s begin with earmarks, which were banned after Republicans won the House in 2010. In the time since, there has been a revision in thinking around their problems and benefits.

The ban occurred after a series of scandals revealing frivolous or outright useless projects that funneled spending to the districts of powerful members; you might remember the “Bridge to Nowhere” in Alaska. But once the tool was no longer available, it became clear that earmarks can be a vital legislative lubricant, allowing the majority to secure wavering votes for important bills.

If Representative Leghorn doesn’t see it in her interest to support a bill with widely shared benefits, perhaps she can be brought aboard with a new community health clinic in her district — which means a bill that might have failed now has enough votes to pass. If the process is sufficiently transparent and the spending is actually worthwhile, a modest investment (earmarks never made up more than a tiny proportion of the federal budget) can be good for everyone.

Yes, there’s always the risk that a silly project will come to light and the other party will make hay out of it. But that happens in ordinary federal spending anyway. And what’s most important now is getting bills passed. Democratic majorities are so thin in both houses that they need every tool available to them.

Republicans know that perfectly well, which is why they’re about to start a campaign to make sure earmarks are permanently banned. They aren’t doing it because they care so deeply about spending federal dollars responsibly; their problem is that restoring earmarks would make it easier for Democrats to pass bills.

Now let’s look at another example: the “blue slip,” an old and absurd procedure by which the Senate Judiciary Committee gives senators the ability to veto presidential nominations to fill judicial vacancies if the nominee comes from their state.

Blue slips date back to the early 20th century, and every time a new Judiciary Committee chair takes office the practice gets revised. Most recently, in 2017 Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) eliminated them for appeals-court nominees, but left them in place for the lower district-court nominees.

The blue slip only makes sense in a profoundly different context than the current one. In an earlier era, it would allow a senator to say, “Mr. President, you nominated Biff Jones for that judgeship, but everybody in Smallville knows he’s a drunk, so I’m not going to let him through.”

When the judiciary was not so intensely partisan, the blue-slip requirement might have delayed filling vacancies, but it didn’t shut down the process entirely. Now it can, when the president has to fill seats in states where the senators are from the opposition.

It now appears that Sen. Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.), the new Judiciary Committee chairman, will leave in place Grassley’s rule. But what he really ought to do is get rid of blue slips entirely, for district-court nominees as well. With the Senate split 50-50, President Biden might only have two years to fill vacancies, and there’s no time to waste.

I haven’t even gotten to the filibuster, which of course needs to go. But every day Biden is president, Republicans will try to convince voters that Washington is mired in gridlock and government doesn’t work. Democrats have to show the public that it’s not true; that with the right people in power, government can move quickly and confidently to improve Americans’ lives.

That’s not just vital to the next election. It’s also about winning the fundamental political argument between liberalism and conservatism. So Democrats should keep asking themselves: How can we do even more?

