The E.U.'s vaccine rollout has been nothing short of a disaster. The European Commission was late to secure binding deals with Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca last year. Instead, the Commission placed its initial bets on French manufacturer Sanofi, whose vaccine program did not pan out. Because of production delays, the supply of new doses has now been reduced to a trickle.

In contrast to the E.U.’s average of 5.25 doses per 100 people, Serbia has administered more than 13.5 by relying primarily on the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine and on China’s Sinopharm. Russia has even granted local laboratories the license to produce Sputnik V at home, potentially steering the Balkan country into an unlikely vaccine success story — one it will owe to Vladimir Putin.

For Europe’s eastern periphery, the alternative to the Serbian approach looks like Ukraine. There, the government has ruled out the use of the Russian vaccine and was only able to purchase 1.9 million doses of China’s Sinovac vaccine (for a population of about 40 million). Otherwise dependent on the World Health Organization-backed COVAX program for its vaccines, Ukraine is unlikely to reach widespread vaccination levels before 2023.

As a result, the allure of the Serbian model is so strong that it is now finding emulators within the E.U. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has ordered 2 million doses of Sputnik V and 5 million doses of Sinopharm for Hungary’s population of 9.7 million people.

On his visit to Moscow this month, E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell praised the Russian vaccine and expressed the hope that it would be soon available in the bloc. Slovakia’s prime minister, meanwhile, is pushing hard for the purchase of the Russian vaccine. The Czech government has signaled its interest in following the Hungarian and Serbian example but decided to wait until Sputnik V is approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

In the coming months, the Biden administration will have an opportunity to ensure that Russian and Chinese vaccines are not the only game in town. In the United States, the distribution of vaccines has not been without problems, but it is proceeding at a much faster (and accelerating) pace than in the E.U. Anthony S. Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, expects the supply of the vaccine to start outstripping demand by April, leading to an opening up of the vaccine’s availability to the general population. In the months to follow, the main hurdle will no longer be a lack of vaccines, but rather, the reluctance of some segments of the U.S. population to take them.

The Biden administration obviously needs to prioritize the needs of Americans. But the looming vaccine glut will enable the U.S. government to give a helping hand to Europe, where the numbers of available doses will likely remain minuscule throughout much of 2021.

Make no mistake. The embrace of Russian and Chinese vaccines is not Eastern Europeans’ first choice, but rather, a sign of desperation. Notwithstanding encouraging evidence about Sputnik V published recently in the top medical journal Lancet, neither the Russian nor the Chinese vaccine manufacturers have applied for EMA authorization, raising questions about the claims of the two vaccines’ effectiveness.

There is also a tension between the seemingly generous offers made by Russia and the extremely slow progress of vaccination within the country, where only between 1.5 and 2.7 doses have been administered per 100 people. The first delivery of Sputnik V in Hungary (out of the three shipments stipulated in the contract) contained only 2,800 doses, suggesting that the Russian government might be making promises way beyond its actual production capacity.

Even so, if the Serbian and the Hungarian bets pay off, Russia and China will have scored a massive win — at the expense of both Europe and the United States. To illiberal voices across the continent, such an outcome would only confirm their view of the E.U. and Western alliances as ossified and irrelevant to people’s most pressing needs.

We often forget that the Marshall Plan was in itself too small to make a meaningful macroeconomic difference. Its real value was in easing political pain in Europe at a sensitive moment. Similarly, even a modest vaccine aid package provided by the United States to the European governments most vulnerable to Chinese and Russian influence, both inside and outside the E.U., could be a political game-changer.

Lofty appeals to common values and nostalgia for the 1990s are not going to be enough to undo the damage done to the transatlantic partnership by the previous administration, nor are they going to bridge the substantive differences existing between the United States and Europe on many issues. A vaccine Marshall Plan extended to Europe in a time of need, in contrast, would provide a tangible reminder of why Europeans and Americans still need each other and set the stage for a more cooperative partnership going forward.

