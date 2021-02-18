Now, belatedly, and in the aftermath of a new focus on police misconduct with the killing of George Floyd, Maryland is moving to undo the damage it has caused: State lawmakers are on the verge of making Maryland the first state to repeal a law enforcement bill of rights. That is a welcome move, but it also poses dangers of perpetuating obstacles to police accountability or creating new ones.

Unfortunately, some of the measures in current legislative proposals do just that. And particularly as Maryland regrettably led the way with the law’s original passage in 1974, it is imperative that its move to repeal the Law Enforcement Officers’ Bills of Rights not create a problem-riddled model for other states currently seeking to address the harms of police over-protection.

One way the Maryland legislature could perpetuate the problem would be to retain hearing boards, made up mostly of police officers, that decide whether department rules were violated and make disciplinary recommendations. At least one bill would retain hearing boards. These hearing boards determine the parameters of what misconduct will be deemed to have occurred and what discipline meted out, yet they are accountable to no one.

Not surprisingly, this arrangement has contributed to findings inappropriately skewed in favor of officers: In the Baltimore Police Department, for example, more than 90 percent of police complaints from the public are not sustained.

Seeking to remedy this problem by adding non-police as a minority of the hearing board members is a feel-good measure that is unlikely to be meaningful. Some members will quickly be co-opted, and non-police members are likely to be routinely outvoted in any event. Instead, new legislation should allow local jurisdictions to create external oversight entities to serve as a non-police check on police accountability.

Alternatively, police chiefs should be the final decision-makers, unconstrained by police hearing boards, so the public can hold them accountable. In other words, police chiefs should be responsible for running their departments, like any other agency head.

In addition to replicating old problems in a new form, there is a real possibility the Maryland legislature could create new obstacles to accountability that are worse than anything in the current bill of rights. One is the proposal for an “administrative charging committee,” an idea incorporated into the well-meaning but significantly flawed Police Reform and Accountability Act. Under this proposal, the completed investigation of any complaint made by a member of the public, or in internally initiated complaints about dishonesty, crimes, or sex- or race-based harassment, must be reviewed by the administrative charging committee to determine whether the officer should be charged with a policy violation and to recommend discipline. This structure could essentially require that each allegation of misconduct be proved twice before even reaching the chief’s desk for approval and could end up watering down discipline as well.

Law enforcement employees deserve employment protection. Many provisions in the proposed bill of rights replacement measures are appropriate because they are meant to ensure that officers are treated fairly and consistently. But other provisions in the proposed replacement bills simply go too far and would allow officers to violate law and policy with impunity. The last thing the public — and the police, for that matter — need, is more statewide rules that delay investigations and undermine accountability for those officers who commit misconduct.

Police reform advocates have known for decades how disastrous Maryland’s current law is in the quest for lawful and impartial policing in Maryland and are cheering its likely repeal. But advocates also know those who have long protected police from accountability for violating the rights of Marylanders — especially Black and Latino people in Maryland — still wield significant power. That is why they are sounding the alarm on the very real risk that Maryland could waste its best shot in the past half-century at structural police reform, and again lead the country astray.

If legislators are serious about disrupting this status quo and creating a model for meaningful police reform, they must be vigilant to ensure that the replacement for the bill of rights does not replicate old problems and present new ones. And we the people must pay a lot more attention to what is happening at the State House now than we did back in 1974.

