After his acquittal, the disgraced former president decried McConnell as a “dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack” (as with “Little Marco,” Trump has an uncanny knack for defining his GOP opponents) and declared: “If Republican senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again.”

For all his supposed political savviness, it is hard to understand how McConnell thought, as the New York Times reported he has said in private, that “the impeachment proceedings would make it easier for Republicans to eventually purge Mr. Trump from the party.” The Times also reports that McConnell has “expressed surprise, and mild bemusement, at the hatchet-burying mission made to Mar-a-Lago, Mr. Trump’s private club in Palm Beach, Fla., by Representative Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader.” However, McConnell’s own acquittal vote was a far more damaging maneuver if he is trying to shed the shadow of the former president.

McConnell never found the right time to break with his party’s authoritarian leader. It was not during the first impeachment. It was not during the weeks in which Trump was bandying about the Big Lie that the election was stolen. It was not during the second impeachment. But, boy is he ever — yes, sir, just you wait — going to be his own man heading into 2022′s midterm elections. McConnell insists that “electability — not who supports who — is the critical point.” Sure, just like the facts guided his vote on impeachment (meaning, not at all).

Democrats are licking their chops. The “reasonable” Republicans (are there any more beyond the 10 House members who voted for impeachment and the seven senators who voted to convict?) are likely to get pummeled on the ballot. Some will stumble through the primaries, only to find that, like McConnell, they are not wacko enough for the MAGA voters and not independent enough for everyone else.

Moreover, as Democrats push forward with an overwhelmingly popular agenda, Republicans are retreating to become the party of “no.” The route of pure obstruction does not make a lot of sense. Axios got hold of a memo from Mike Donilon, a senior adviser to President Biden, telling White House staff just that. Reviewing recent poll numbers, Donilon argued that “by opposing the American Rescue Plan, the GOP is putting itself at odds with a rescue package supported overwhelmingly by the American people,” and added that “opposition to the ARP isn’t political smart or cost-free — it’s politically isolating.” He concluded by saying that now “is not a moment in the country when obstructionism will be rewarded.” Neither will protecting the insurrectionist leader who now faces a raft of civil lawsuits and possibly criminal investigations.

McConnell is not the one to put forth a positive, hopeful agenda. He is bent on demonizing Biden as some kind of “socialist.” Well, if Biden passes his robust agenda that delights voters and gets Republican support outside the Beltway, he likely would not care what McConnell calls him.

Meanwhile, Biden and the Democrats — observing the flock of Republican senators who are retiring, the sinking popularity of the GOP and the low esteem in which a large majority of Americans hold the former president — will be happy to keep calling McConnell “minority leader.” Indeed, McConnell and his party have never looked so small.