In reality, the opposite is true: We can guarantee our future, and the promising industry, only if we step in and curb the ways it is hurting Americans.

This is roughly the current state of play today with the tech industry. Internet platforms such as Facebook, Google and Twitter aided the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and have contributed to the slow national response to a deadly pandemic. The algorithms on which the firms rely amplify hate speech, disinformation and conspiracy theories, and their recommendation engines manipulate behavior because doing so is good for business.

AD

AD

By converting human experiences into data, these firms drive recommendation engines that manipulate user behavior. For example, NBC News reported in August that Facebook’s largest pages and groups devoted to QAnon had more than 3 million followers and members; its own research suggests that 64 percent of them joined because of a Facebook recommendation.

Happily, the country has considerable experience correcting dangerous behavior in powerful but essential industries.

After the great fires of the late 19th century, the country adopted building codes to protect cities. Architects and builders must comply or face personal liability. Better incentives produced better outcomes for society without stifling growth.

AD

At the turn of the 20th century, the food and nascent pharmaceutical industries had no incentive to prevent harm. The Pure Food and Drug Act of 1906 created food safety regulations and the Food and Drug Administration, which required demonstration of safety and efficacy prior to commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The added cost of safety did not prevent successful growth by the food and pharmaceutical industries.

AD

In the 1960s, the country reformed its sprawling chemicals and energy industries, whose business model depended on dumping toxic waste in lakes, streams, rivers and the air without regard to public health. Beginning in 1960, Congress passed a series of laws to address air pollution, water pollution, environmental remediation, endangered species and several other problems. The patchwork nature of environmental regulations required nearly two decades to implement but produced undeniable success.

In each case, we opted to regulate an industry that was vital to our future — and in the case of chemicals, vital to our national security — to preserve the health, safety and environments of American citizens.

AD

We need to change incentives so that tech engineers and executives anticipate and mitigate harm prior to shipping products. We need to restore the right to self-determination by limiting the collection and use of private data by corporations. And we should restore competition by limiting anticompetitive business practices and breaking up concentrated economic power.

AD

The past offers pathways: We can take a cue from the era of better building codes by requiring engineers and executives to anticipate and mitigate harm prior to shipping a product — and holding them personally liable for harms that result. Reform of Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act — the safe harbor that shields Internet platforms from liability — could be a companion to personal liability.

Like the chemicals industry, Internet platforms are strategically important to the nation but have embraced business models that threaten our safety. Unlike chemicals, Internet platforms have undermined our form of government. Congress should ban the commercial exploitation of sensitive personal data, such as health and location, while requiring companies that hold data to protect the privacy of all who use their platforms.

AD

The Biden administration needs to prioritize existing federal antitrust cases against Facebook and Google, while taking the lead on some cases brought by state attorneys general. One of these, a 10-state suit led by Texas, targets an alleged price-fixing scheme between Google and Facebook. (Google called that suit “meritless.”)

AD

To be sure, none of this will be easy. Congress is in disrepair, thanks in part to the Internet platforms’ ability to undermine confidence in our form of government. The pandemic and a slammed economy will make any regulatory changes politically harder. And the need to take steps to rewire the way the law treats safety, privacy and competition will demand levels of coordination not seen in Congress since the 1970s.

But we have no choice. The culture and business model of some Internet platforms pose a clear and present danger to both public health and our democracy. We must reform this industry to protect ourselves and save our republic.