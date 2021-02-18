Likewise, the latest Quinnipiac poll shows that “Half of Americans (50 percent) say they have a less favorable opinion of the Republican Party compared to a year ago, 37 percent say their opinion is about the same, and 11 percent say their opinion is more favorable.” The party, which defended conspiracy theorist Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga.) and nearly booted out Rep. Liz Cheney (Wyo.) for voting to impeach the now-former president, seems to have it backward. Cheney’s favorability is 27 percent, with 19 percent viewing her unfavorably and 51 percent saying they have not heard enough about her. Meanwhile, Greene has only 9 percent favorability, while 38 percent say their opinion of her is unfavorable and 52 percent have not heard enough.

All of this suggests there may be something to the spotty reports of Republicans leaving their party by the tens of thousands. It is not unusual for a party that lost the White House to shed some voters (everyone likes a winner). But if you saw numbers like that, you might think Republicans would set about to reverse losses, gain new adherents and show voters they can deliver, right? Nope.

Instead, Republicans are furiously trying to make it more difficult to vote. The Associated Press reports that a GOP-backed bill in Iowa would “cut the state’s mail and in-person early voting period from 29 days to 18 days after Republicans whittled it down from 40 days just four years ago.” In Georgia, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports, “Bills requiring an excuse and an ID number for absentee voting in Georgia cleared their first committee Wednesday, creating new restrictions after last year’s presidential election.” There are at least 19 bills in Arizona to make voting harder. Florida’s vote-by-mail system worked so well that Republicans want to require voters to reapply every calendar year.

In all, the Brennan Center for Justice reports that “legislators have introduced three times the number of bills to restrict voting access as compared to this time last year. Twenty-eight states have introduced, prefiled, or carried over 106 restrictive bills this year (as compared to 35 such bills in fifteen states on February 3, 2020).”

After more than 60 failed lawsuits disputing the 2020 election, we know evidence of fraud is virtually nonexistent. The sole purpose for these bills is to shrink the available pool of Democratic voters. Absentee voting, according to FiveThirtyEight, actually worked better than ever: “According to data collected by FiveThirtyEight from state election offices, not only did absentee-ballot rejection rates not rise, but rejected ballots were actually less of a problem than they were in 2016.” Credit goes to public officials, private donors and nonprofits who rolled out a historic effort to educate voters, deploy ample poll workers, send out ballots early, design more user-friendly ballots and give voters ample opportunity to correct technical defects.

The GOP’s “solution” to losing the House, Senate and presidency is the same it has been for a decade or so: voter suppression. As the party becomes even more unpopular, and as election turnout improves, Republicans will become even more frantic to stop people from voting. I suppose it is on-brand for a party that embraces a cult-like leader, relies on a right-wing media to create a fact-free environment and perpetrates the notions that White Christians are under assault. It is only natural that a party that caters to white supremacists in a multiracial society must turn against democracy itself.