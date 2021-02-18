Over the past 40 years, Republicans have quietly gained overwhelming power in state legislatures. It did not happen overnight, and it won’t reverse itself soon. The implications could linger for years.

Who controls state legislatures Rep Dem Split Non-partisan 1980 2020 Sources: Carl Klarner, National Council of State Legislatures Who controls state legislatures Rep Dem Split Non-partisan 1980 2020 Sources: Carl Klarner, National Council of State Legislatures Who controls state legislatures Republicans Democrats Split Non-partisan 1980 2020 Sources: Carl Klarner, National Council of State Legislatures

Even after the 1980 election — when Ronald Reagan was first elected president — Democrats still controlled most statehouses: 29 to the Republicans’ 15. The two parties shared power in the few that remained, all in the Midwest and Northeast.

After the 2020 election, the numbers nearly reversed. Republicans control 30 state legislatures, while Democrats hold only 18.

How did the GOP make such big gains? And what do those gains mean?

The background

For decades, Democrats had the stronger brand in statehouses. Conservative Democrats locked down the South, the blue-collar wing performed well in the Upper Midwest, and liberals helped hold coastal strongholds. Republicans held some legislatures in the mountain West and Plains, but Democrats simply had the bigger tent.

That started to change in the late 1980s.

According to former GOP chairman Haley Barbour, Republicans saw longtime Democratic majorities as reversible but needed time to build local political strength to become competitive. “We tried very hard as a principal goal to have self-reliant state parties,” he recalled. The Republican brand had improved under Reagan — especially in the South — but national popularity wasn’t enough to pry statehouses away from Democrats. Republicans slowly and steadily built up fundraising and organizing capacities in Democratic strongholds — and then waited for those gains to pay off.

The tipping point

Then-House Minority Whip Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) speaks in D.C. on Sept. 27, 1994. (JOHN DURICKA/AP)

That first shift came in 1994, when Newt Gingrich, who would become House speaker, turned a round of congressional elections into a national referendum on President Bill Clinton and the Democrats.

Gingrich’s strategy was two-pronged: He attacked Clinton for moving too far left on issues such as taxes and health care, often using ads to tie conservative Democrats to the sitting president. At the same time, he rolled out a “Contract with America” that included a balanced-budget amendment, a tax credit for parents, cuts to welfare programs (including to minor mothers) and funds piped from social spending to prison construction and increased law enforcement.

Barbour said Republicans wanted to become the “party of ideas” again, and Clinton’s political fumbles “made it much, much easier for our people to run and win by having a positive platform that they could offer. The Contract with America was part of that.”

This approach — combined with the GOP’s slow-growing organizational strength — resulted in impressive gains on the state level:

Who controls state legislatures Rep Dem Split Non-partisan 1993 1994 Who controls state legislatures Rep Dem Split Non-partisan 1993 1994 Who controls state legislatures Republicans Democrats Split Non-partisan 1994 1993

After the 1994 election, the GOP held both chambers in 19 states. Republicans solidified their hold on Western states such as Montana, Idaho, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Kansas, Arizona and Utah. They flipped the lower chambers in North and South Carolina — an early incursion into a region that they’d fully convert over the next two decades. And they won in the industrial Midwest — setting them up to stay competitive there for the next 16 years.

The rise to dominance

In 2010, as President Barack Obama was facing his first midterm election and the tea party was on the rise, Republicans made more gains. That year, said Austin Chambers, director of the Republican State Leadership Committee, “Republicans were able to capitalize on that on every level. The Democrats didn’t organize any real opposition. They didn’t spend any money. They were so focused on what was happening in Washington that they forgot about this thing out there called state capitols. And Republicans were able to sneak up on them and take advantage of that.”

Jessica Post, president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, put it this way: “I think Democrats went in flat-footed. The Republicans understood that their path back to power was through state legislatures. And the Republicans created a strategy — using folks at the very top of their party to create outsized investment in state legislatures. In that cycle, they spent $30 million, and they got potentially the best return on investment for a political dollar imaginable.”

After the 2010 midterm, Republicans were no longer competitive in state capitols — they were dominant:

Who controls state legislatures Rep Dem Split Non-partisan 2009 2010 Who controls state legislatures Rep Dem Split Non-partisan 2009 2010 Who controls state legislatures Republicans Democrats Split Non-partisan 2010 2009

The GOP now controlled much of the once-impregnable South, advanced in the Upper Midwest and made inroads in New England. In total, the GOP had full control over 25 state legislatures. Democrats were left with only 16 states.

A 40-year shift

The GOP hit its peak of 32 states in 2016.

Number of states where one party controls the legislature 30 30 20 18 10 0 1980 1994 2010 2020 Note: Nebraska's legislature is non-partisan. States with split legislatures are omitted. Sources: Carl Klarner, National Council of State Legislatures Number of states where one party controls the legislature 30 30 20 18 10 0 1980 1994 2010 2020 Note: Nebraska's legislature is non-partisan. States with split legislatures are omitted. Sources: Carl Klarner, National Council of State Legislatures Number of states where one party controls the legislature 2010 wave 30 30 20 1994 wave 18 10 0 1980 1984 1988 1992 1996 2000 2004 2008 2012 2016 2020 Note: Nebraska's legislature is non-partisan. States with split legislatures are omitted. Sources: Carl Klarner, National Council of State Legislatures

The long campaign paid dividends over the past decade. State legislatures became steady incubators for GOP candidates for Congress: Republicans elected more than 100 former state legislators to the House during the Trump administration, and 22 current Republicans in the U.S. Senate were once part of a state chamber. And, even as gridlock stymied both Obama and Donald Trump, Republican legislatures marched on, preventing major tax hikes, expanding gun rights, restricting access to abortion and more.

Gerrymandering helped the GOP, too. The 40-year Republican wave gave state-level Republicans huge sway over redistricting, the decennial process of redrawing state legislative and congressional maps. Republicans were able to pack Democrats into a small number of highly blue districts and spread their own voters over a larger number of safe, red districts.

Gerrymandering helped the GOP pad its margins in states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio, and helped the party hold onto power even in strong Democratic years such as 2012 and 2018.

Democrats won the popular vote in every presidential election from 2008 to 2020. But in the states, Democratic control of state legislatures is confined largely to the coasts.

Who controls the state legislature Rep Dem Split Non-partisan Note: Republicans won the majority in the Alaska House, but a coalition government may form in 2021 Who controls the state legislature Rep Dem Split Non-partisan Note: Republicans won the majority in the Alaska House, but a coalition government may form in 2021 Who controls state legislatures in 2021: Republicans Democrats Split Non-partisan Note: Republicans won a majority in the Alaska House, but a coalition government may form in 2021

And this picture is unlikely to change anytime soon. Democrats had hoped to gain up to seven legislative chambers in the 2020 election; instead, they lost two in New Hampshire. “The Democrats spend half a billion dollars in state legislative races across the country,” said Chambers, “and said they were going to flip multiple chambers … and they didn’t.”

Post, the president of the Democratic Legislative Campaign Committee, said Democrats know that a majority can’t be rebuilt in a single cycle. She said a decade would be needed. “And that’s what we’re working on,” she added. But if the past is any guide, it may take several decades.

