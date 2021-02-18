Boldface inserted to highlight the tragedy of conservative media: Informing and entertaining an audience at the same time is a difficult balance. Shows such as Limbaugh’s and much of the fare on Fox News resolved this tension in favor of entertainment. And their preferred mode of entertainment has always veered in one facile direction — mockery and abuse of liberals who disagree with them.

This form of “entertainment” has turned into a billion-dollar industry since Limbaugh’s radio stardom took root in 1980s Sacramento. As Yahoo notes in a breakdown of Limbaugh’s fortune, he signed a $285 million contract in 2001 for eight years, followed by a $400 million contract and a 2016 extension that paid him $85 million per year. His ideological compatriots at Fox News built a similarly profitable machine.

Pals of Limbaugh have filled the airwaves with tributes to his influence, his personal touch and his flair for chatter-on-demand. “And he was a brilliant guy, just a totally brilliant guy. And he could do things that a lot of people couldn’t do. He could just talk for three hours, no phone calls, no anything, just talk. And everybody found it spellbinding," said former president Donald Trump on “Hannity” Wednesday night. Hemmer unloaded this evaluation on the Fox Nation look-back: “Most people see him as a talk-show host. I see him as a newsman in the following way: He helped drive policy — conservative or liberal, Democrat or Republican, by the force of his personality and by the influence of his program."

Limbaugh did indeed drive policy — by hatred and mendacity, a little detail that’s important to include in any retrospective on his career. Fox Nation’s “Rush Limbaugh: His Words” managed to exclude these particular words that Limbaugh uttered en route to his fame, fortune and influence:

That list is, of course, just a warmup when it comes to the baseless and offensive things Limbaugh has said over the years. Compilations abound on the Internet. Media Matters for America, which has monitored Limbaugh closely for years, has a deep archive of audio clips. If you’re ever at a loss to account for why this country is gripped by hatred and belief in baleful falsehoods, click on a few of them. They’re his legacy.

