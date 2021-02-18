Boldface inserted to highlight the tragedy of conservative media: Informing and entertaining an audience at the same time is a difficult balance. Shows such as Limbaugh’s and much of the fare on Fox News resolved this tension in favor of entertainment. And their preferred mode of entertainment has always veered in one facile direction — mockery and abuse of liberals who disagree with them.
This form of “entertainment” has turned into a billion-dollar industry since Limbaugh’s radio stardom took root in 1980s Sacramento. As Yahoo notes in a breakdown of Limbaugh’s fortune, he signed a $285 million contract in 2001 for eight years, followed by a $400 million contract and a 2016 extension that paid him $85 million per year. His ideological compatriots at Fox News built a similarly profitable machine.
Pals of Limbaugh have filled the airwaves with tributes to his influence, his personal touch and his flair for chatter-on-demand. “And he was a brilliant guy, just a totally brilliant guy. And he could do things that a lot of people couldn’t do. He could just talk for three hours, no phone calls, no anything, just talk. And everybody found it spellbinding," said former president Donald Trump on “Hannity” Wednesday night. Hemmer unloaded this evaluation on the Fox Nation look-back: “Most people see him as a talk-show host. I see him as a newsman in the following way: He helped drive policy — conservative or liberal, Democrat or Republican, by the force of his personality and by the influence of his program."
Limbaugh did indeed drive policy — by hatred and mendacity, a little detail that’s important to include in any retrospective on his career. Fox Nation’s “Rush Limbaugh: His Words” managed to exclude these particular words that Limbaugh uttered en route to his fame, fortune and influence:
- “I think the media has been very desirous that a Black quarterback do well. They’re interested in Black coaches and Black quarterbacks doing well. I think there’s a little hope invested in McNabb and he got a lot of credit for the performance of his team that he really didn’t deserve.” (September 2003, in reference to Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Donovan McNabb)
- “Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women easier access to the mainstream of society.” (August 2005)
- “He is exaggerating the effects of the disease. He’s moving all around and shaking and it’s purely an act. … This is really shameless of Michael J. Fox. Either he didn’t take his medication or he’s acting.” (October 2006, in reference to Fox’s Parkinson’s diagnosis)
- “The NFL all too often looks like a game between the Bloods and the Crips without any weapons. There, I said it." (January 2007)
- “Holocaust 90 million Indians? Only four million left? They all have casinos, what’s to complain about?” (September 2009)
- “Hu Jintao was just going, ‘Ching cha. Ching chang cho chow. Cha chow. Ching chow. Chi ba ba ba.’” (January 2011)
- “What does it say about … [Sandra] Fluke, who goes before a congressional committee and says that she must be paid to have sex. What does that make her? It makes her a slut, right? It makes her a prostitute. She wants to be paid to have sex. She’s having so much sex she can’t afford the contraception.” (February 2012, in reference to Fluke’s argument that women needed access to contraception both for birth control and for medical imperatives)
- "What happens if you love your dog?” (March 2015, drawing a comparison between gay marriage and bestiality)
- “The coronavirus has been weaponized by the media and by opponents of Donald Trump as the latest weapon they might be able to use to get rid of him or to damage his political standing or what have you.” (March 2020)
- "There’s simply no way Joe Biden was legitimately elected president. I just can’t believe it.” (November 2020)
That list is, of course, just a warmup when it comes to the baseless and offensive things Limbaugh has said over the years. Compilations abound on the Internet. Media Matters for America, which has monitored Limbaugh closely for years, has a deep archive of audio clips. If you’re ever at a loss to account for why this country is gripped by hatred and belief in baleful falsehoods, click on a few of them. They’re his legacy.
