If Trump’s departure seemed like an opportunity to embrace figures with a different style — or who provoked different emotions — his first weeks out of office suggested we remain eager to get caught up in the wildest stories we can find. Take the responses to Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and actor Armie Hammer, whose recent stints in the news cycle have been a sort of methadone for a nation in withdrawal.

Greene is most famous as the congresswoman from QAnon. During the run-up to Trump’s second impeachment trial, she had an impressive tryout for the role of his replacement — at least, as a generator of controversy guaranteed to ignite liberals’ hair.

Greene became a spectacle not simply because she believes strange things, among them that a laser controlled by powerful Jewish people might have started a series of devastating California wildfires, but because she gave liberals a new fight and the possibility of a win. It was inevitable that Senate Republicans would ensure Trump’s acquittal. But Greene’s House colleagues, including some Republicans, voted to strip her of committee assignments on the rationale that, among other things, a person who has suggested that school shootings are “false flag” operations has no business playing a role in setting education policy.

If Greene is correct that having less congressional work only means more time for driving her party further in the direction of crazy, she’ll be the purest expression of Trump’s legacy as an entertainer: a showman whom audiences can hate-watch or embrace wholeheartedly.

Craving a puzzle box to untangle instead? Hollywood had a diversion to offer in the form of Armie Hammer, who saw his career implode after reports that he’d barraged women with violent sexual fantasies, telling one he wanted to cut off her toe and another that he thought her ribs would make for great barbecue. Hammer has called the allegations “vicious and spurious."

The Internet sleuthing that followed put the wildest Russiagate theories to shame: The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department had to clarify that Hammer was not, in fact, a person of interest in a death investigation after some “True Detective” types suggested that he’d spent time in an area where human remains were later discovered. Everything about the story is almost unbelievably sordid: from the emotional abuse that women said they experienced to the odd way the story initially leaked.

But the ugliest aspect of the whole thing might have been what the story revealed about the people who embraced it. At times, it almost seemed as if Internet sleuths wanted Hammer to be an honest-to-God cannibal simply because it would make for a wild story. That impulse toward the worst, too, has echoes of the Trump era.

There are plenty of other people who are auditioning to be America’s Next Main Character by leaning into controversy, from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), who has Trump’s ability to drive his opponents crazy but not Trump’s charisma, to the deeply unpleasant but media-savvy rapper Tekashi 69.

Sure, there are contenders who take a more virtuous approach. After all, shows such as the Apple TV Plus comedy series “Ted Lasso” and Disney Plus’s Star Wars adventure series “The Mandalorian” have hit big with audiences by mining kindness and integrity for drama. But nice is just harder to sell as exciting in the real world than it is in fiction.

Joe Biden’s penchant for words such as “malarkey” and his fondness for ice cream and aviator sunglasses are lightly amusing. But he doesn’t employ the joke writers who make Lasso’s fish-out-of-water kindness so funny, and the policy issues facing the president lack the explosion quotient of those in “The Mandalorian."

First lady Jill Biden, second gentleman Doug Emhoff and Chasten Buttigieg, husband of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, make for nice romantic leads. But good real-world marriages tend to lack the drama of, say, “Bridgerton.” Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have transnational potential, but the thick coats of PR varnish they’re enclosed in make even the royal family’s drama seem a little dull.

And perhaps the best possible candidate, country singer, Moderna vaccine funder and all-around American saint Dolly Parton, seems determined to prove that she’s too modest for the part. This week, she asked that the Tennessee legislature table a proposal to erect a statue of her on state Capitol grounds “given all that is going on in the world.”

Maybe we just need time to recalibrate to a new kind of main character. The best way to disavow Trump’s legacy isn’t to stay hooked on craziness. It’s to replace him with a protagonist defined by something other than the ability to provoke rage.