From overly ambitious wars under George W. Bush, to high-flying rhetoric too often lacking muscle under Barack Obama, to isolationist claptrap under the last president, it has been a long time since the United States presented itself as a dependable ally within the community of domestic allies, a fierce competitor to China and a stalwart foe holding Russian aggression in check. In formally rejoining the Paris climate agreement and delivering a well-received speech to the Munich Security Conference, Biden and his team showed how briskly they have cleared away the rubbish left behind by his predecessor.

During his remarks to the Munich conference on Friday, Biden declared, “I’m sending a clear message to the world: America is back. The transatlantic alliance is back. And we are not looking backward; we are looking forward, together.” He distinguished himself from the disgraced former president in reaffirming the sanctity of Article 5 of the NATO charter and the basis for our partnerships. (“They’re not transactional. They’re not extractive,” he explained. “They’re built on a vision of a future where every voice matters, where the rights of all are protected and the rule of law is upheld.”)

Biden correctly phrased the fundamental challenge of our time, namely the protection and flourishing of liberal democracies under the threat of illiberal regimes and rogue actors. “Democracy doesn’t happen by accident. We have to defend it, fight for it, strengthen it, renew it,” Biden said. “We have to prove that our model isn’t a relic of our history; it’s the single best way to revitalize the promise of our future.”

While Biden allowed that there may be areas of cooperation with China, he also declared, “How the United States, Europe, and Asia work together to secure the peace and defend our shared values and advance our prosperity across the Pacific will be among the most consequential efforts we undertake. Competition with China is going to be stiff.” He vowed to push back against China’s economic sabotage and cheating while we collectively work with allies to “shape the rules that will govern the advance of technology and the norms of behavior in cyberspace, artificial intelligence, biotechnology so that they are used to lift people up, not used to pin them down.”

As for Russia, Biden banished cringe-worthy flattery of the thuggish regime. “The Kremlin attacks our democracies and weaponizes corruption to try to undermine our system of governance. . . . Putin seeks to weaken . . . the European project and our NATO alliance,” he said. Biden understands that Russia is bent on weakening the transatlantic alliance because it is easier “to bully and threaten individual states than it is to negotiate with a strong and closely united transatlantic community.”

Biden went on to detail the international cooperation on Covax, climate change, nuclear proliferation and space. It was both tough and optimistic, a reassertion of U.S. authority on the world stage. It is no wonder he was greeted warmly and praised by European leaders.

There will be challenges and hiccups to be sure. There are legitimate worries that the United States is offering to sit down with Iran and the other P5+1 countries (China, France, Russia, Britain and Germany) at a time we are still to determine responsibility (likely Iran) for the rocket attack against U.S. troops at an air base in the Iraqi city of Erbil. Likewise, there is no guarantee we can compel Iran to return to the contours of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, let alone expand upon that deal to cover Tehran’s malign behavior in other arenas. Likewise, it is far from clear whether the promise of a Europe “whole and free and at peace” can truly be achieved as Russia remains ensconced in Ukraine.

However, from the president to national security adviser Jake Sullivan to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and their spokespeople, the administration has in just a month achieved remarkable clarity about the new administration’s approach, reversed dangerous actions taken over the last four years, set a new tone and demonstrated a commitment to competent diplomacy. Just as important, they have hammered away at the connection between our foreign and domestic policies. “The United States must renew America’s enduring advantages so that we can meet today’s challenges from a position of strength,” Biden said on Friday. “That means building back better our economic foundations; reclaiming our place in international institutions; lifting up our values at home, and speaking out to defend them around the world; modernizing our military capabilities while leading with diplomacy; revitalizing America’s network of alliances and partnerships that have made the world safer for all people.”

For a strong start and a much needed reset of U.S. foreign policy, we can say to Biden and his foreign policy team, well done.