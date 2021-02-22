Backing up from the particulars of this plan, it is easy to see how desperate Americans are for a stronger federal response. Considering the past 12 years — going from financial meltdown to recovery to pandemic and recession — the idea that the private sector can fix our current crisis (through tax cuts? more deregulation?) does not strike many people as sensible. While the rich — especially in high tech and finance — continued to prosper over this period, a GOP Senate and president (one who had undivided government for two years) blocked sufficient investment in communal benefits from education to infrastructure to public health, which act as both a cushion and a springboard for working- and middle-class Americans.

Not only did the divide between rich and poor continue to grow, the gap between investment and need that only the federal government could fill grew as well. It is no wonder that the pandemic and ensuing recession have hit hardest the communities with the smallest margin of error, the very people who could have enjoyed growing prosperity, and thus better endured the current crises, had we, for example, broadened our public health-care system or improved rural broadband.

Texas is the quintessential example of a state that saw boom years and huge increases in wealth over the past decade or so, but failed to maintain vital services. The state trailed much of the nation in education, access to health care and the environment (40th on combating pollution); lagged in economic opportunity (37th); experienced the worst child poverty and, of course, failed to weatherproof its electrical grid. It now resembles a Third World country and only makes the top 10 on one measure: Income inequality. Only seven states have more unequal distribution of income. The notion that widespread prosperity was going to be achieved through deregulation, tax cuts and low investment in the public sector sure didn’t work out as Texas conservatives planned.

And so, perhaps like Texas, our entire country is finally willing — desperate, even — to have the federal government come help in a very big way. The death of a half-million Americans and a historic recession certainly may spur support for a much more vigorous federal government, as did the Great Depression and World War II. In this crisis, even the wealthy experienced downsides — no school for children, inability to travel — even if they kept their jobs, because of a collapse of public health and welfare. They too might finally see how investing in the welfare of other Americans also benefits them.

The mandate coming out of 2020 — other than “no unhinged authoritarians” — was plainly to seek a revived public sector. The Build Back Better idea is recognition that without substantial investments in public goods, we can no longer endure crises and function — even the well-off. If we are entering a new era in which public support for government action and for narrowing the divide between rich and poor is reaching new heights, it is no wonder Biden’s plan is so popular.

“Help is on the way,” the new president likes to say. Apparently, for most Americans — and even a lot of Republicans — that help cannot come fast enough.