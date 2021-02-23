To a very large extent, the answer is the lessons of history — or rather the lessons that President Biden and many Democrats are drawing from history. During the last recession in 2009, when Biden was vice president, the Obama administration bargained with Republicans in an attempt to reach a bipartisan deal on economic stimulus. The result was a relatively modest $787 billion bill that attracted only three Republican votes in the Senate and none in the House. Many Democrats now blame the small size of the stimulus for subpar growth rates during the rest of Obama’s presidency — and vow not to repeat that mistake again.

“It was a big recovery package … but it wasn’t enough…,” Biden says. “It stemmed the crisis, but the recovery could have been faster and even bigger. Today, we need an answer that meets the challenge of this crisis, not one that falls short.” Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D.-N.Y.) agrees: “We should have learned the lesson of 2008 and 2009 when Congress was too timid and constrained in its response to the financial crisis.”

As a historian, I should be delighted that politicians are drawing on history to craft policy. But I am concerned that they may be drawing the wrong lessons — as so many have done in the past.

Think about the pernicious effect of Munich analogies. Ever since the 1930s, national security hard-liners have been warning that appeasing dictators would have catastrophic consequences. This is the mind-set that led to the American tragedy in Vietnam.

Even today, Republicans accuse the Biden administration of “appeasement” in its dealings with Iran as if every diplomatic concession were Munich redux and every dictator were the second coming of Adolf Hitler. It’s an alluring analogy, one that I’ve used myself, but it needs to be handled with greater care because history has shown that it is possible to make deals with some dictators and that few despots are insatiable warmongers like Hitler.

By the same token, not every U.S. military intervention is “another Vietnam” — another historical fallacy that since the 1960s has rivaled “Munich” in popularity. Dispatching military advisers to El Salvador or Colombia or Somalia didn’t lead to the deployment of half a million combat troops.

So is the Biden administration drawing the right lessons from the 2009 stimulus debate? Lawrence H. Summers, former president Bill Clinton’s treasury secretary and Obama’s director of the National Economic Council, argued convincingly if controversially in these pages, that it is not.

Summers pointed out that in 2009 the economic stimulus package was roughly half the size of the “output gap” (the difference between potential and projected economic growth), whereas the current package is at least three times larger. He also noted that unemployment is now falling, “rather than skyrocketing as it was in 2009,” and that the economy is about to receive another major boost when “covid-19 comes under control,” and consumers start to spend money they accumulated over the past year. (The household savings rate almost doubled last year to 12.9 percent, which could translate into $1.5 trillion in consumer spending.)

Summers worries that the economic stimulus package could be so large that it overheats the economy, leading to a return of inflation and a rise in interest rates. He is also concerned that it could crowd out the infrastructure spending that the administration wants later in the year — which could total another $3 trillion. Summers is hardly the only liberal economist to air such concerns. Olivier Blanchard, the former chief economist of the International Monetary Fund, also says $1.9 trillion is “too much.”

The Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget has suggested some sensible fixes that would reduce the cost of the overall package to $1.1 trillion. For example, with state revenue recovering faster than expected, aid to state and local governments could be cut from $510 billion to $100 billion. Another good idea, proposed by Jason Furman, chairman of Obama’s Council of Economic Advisers, is to make the aid contingent on economic conditions, with spending being reduced if the economy recovers faster than expected.

Historical analogies are like radioactive material: They can be very valuable or very dangerous depending on how they are handled. Congress should adjust the economic package to the realities of today — and not be a prisoner of misleading analogies to 2009.