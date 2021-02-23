Making E-Verify mandatory would also help boost wages. Workers not legally in the United States are much likelier to accept low wages and are less likely to change jobs to pursue higher wages. This unfair competition drives pay down for everyone.

Combining the two ideas is a political masterstroke. Together, they show a commitment that all American jobs pay a decent wage while ensuring that the benefits go to legal workers. This confronts two of the biggest concerns that fueled former president Donald Trump’s rise: economic decline for less-skilled workers and the sense that political and economic elites cared more about foreigners and their profits than about their fellow citizens. This is a healthy nationalist and populist proposal that can help the GOP become the multiracial working-class party many envision.

Some will object that $10 an hour is too low. That might be, but the Democratic proposal for a $15 minimum wage is certainly too high. Data from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development show that $15 would easily be the highest in the world — about 20 percent more than the next highest country. That would likely cost millions of people their jobs, especially in poorer areas where incomes are already low and employers couldn’t charge enough to cover the increased labor costs. Negotiations between the parties could produce a compromise number that ensures workers get the raise they deserve and employers stay in business.

Those negotiations cannot, however, compromise on rapid imposition of E-Verify. The wage differential between what a laborer can earn in Central American countries and the United States is already a huge draw for migrant workers. The minimum wages for workers in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras range between $2 and $3 an hour at purchasing power parity. Raising the U.S. minimum wage would encourage even more people to make the hazardous journey unless mandatory E-Verify ensured that there weren’t any jobs for them to take once they arrived.

Mandatory E-Verify is also a more humane and effective way to control illegal migration than building a wall on our southern border. The wall could encourage migrants to go into thinly patrolled regions, often the harsh deserts along the Arizona and New Mexico borders. That would increase the chances that people would die in their pursuit. Mandatory E-Verify, however, dries up the demand for illegal labor, sending a signal that the 1,000-mile trip isn’t even worth taking.

The Cotton-Romney bill could create a clash with business, but that’s a good thing for the GOP. The party has long been saddled with an unfair image of being beholden to the rich and large business. This has not endeared them to those constituencies; instead, the well-to-do have increasingly voted for Democrats. Big business has been playing both sides of the political aisle for decades. A series of high-profile fights with business where the GOP takes the side of the little guy is exactly what a party seeking to rebrand itself as the new workers’ party needs.

Many Republicans want to keep the Trump coalition while dispensing with Trump’s considerable personal baggage. To do that, they will need to show they understand the concerns that led people to flock to Trump in the first place. Backing the Cotton-Romney bill would do just that.

