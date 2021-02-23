Alternatively, proponents of prematurely reopening, such as the #OpenMCPS and #TogetherAgainMCPS groups who are calling for reopening without phasing in or meeting health metrics, often cast themselves as the saviors of low-income students and students of color. It doesn’t take long to see their narrow vision of economic and social justice, their paradoxical contempt for the educators who they claim are essential and their dismissive attitude toward the views of low-income families and families of color they claim to speak for. The open-now proponents are quick to blame remote education for the failures of government action during the pandemic but are careful not to grapple with the inadequacy of the U.S. welfare state for the disparities.

A study by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 76 percent of parents of color, compared with 51 percent of White parents, agreed that it’s “better to open schools later to ensure the risk of getting coronavirus is as low as possible, even if it means some students will fall behind academics/miss out on services that schools provide and some parents will not be able to return to work.”

All three education unions in Montgomery County — MCAAP, MCEA and SEIU — have put out statements that, to varying degrees, share sentiments of frustration with an inauthentic collaboration process with Montgomery County Public Schools. All three unions show interest in reopening, but members feel that their input is not being heard. For many members in these unions, their reluctance is rooted in the fact that students can spread the coronavirus and that they, too, can also become seriously ill if MCPS doesn’t adopt plans that mitigate risk to the best extent possible. Educators naturally worry about the well-being of their students and their communities, especially because school buildings are part of the community ecosystem.

Any serious assessment of the relative costs of keeping schools closed must also honestly grapple with the health risks posed by opening them too soon amid a raging pandemic and with new variants being introduced into the community. The risks of reopening too soon aren’t just a theoretical abstraction. There are legitimate reasons to believe that they will only add more tragedy to an already traumatic year. Reopening too soon could be a lethal move.

If we align ourselves, we can ensure that MCPS’s reopening plan addresses the needs of all our students, not just some in a halfhearted attempt. As Eric Blanc writes in “Red State Revolt: The Teachers’ Strike Wave and Working-Class Politics,” “No segment of the population is better positioned than organized educators to lead a successful fightback against our government’s catastrophic pandemic response.” The smartest thing we can do right now is to talk to teachers value their expertise in these conversations. Solidarity is critical at this time.

Premature reopening arguments rest on ignoring and minimizing the health risks at the center of the in-person debate. Instead of debating premature reopening, those who care about children can channel their efforts toward providing for our neighbors beyond the school building. Instead of aiming scorn at educators, redirect it toward leaders who allowed the coronavirus to run rampant and schools to go defunded. Meanwhile, we should all be concerned with combating child poverty and inequality outside of the classroom.

For now, we must all insist that educators and communities have a seat at the table together to make our reopening plan as successful as possible, when the time comes.