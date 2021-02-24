Being an outsider from Ohio, I asked to meet with the new secretary of state, Joe Manchin III, to discuss West Virginia’s finance rules. Manchin was part of an entrenched Democratic Party, with powerhouses Robert C. Byrd and Jay Rockefeller dominating Mountain State politics from their U.S. Senate perches. Apart from Capito’s breakthrough, Democrats controlled all federal and statewide offices, and held large majorities in the state legislature.

That was then. Byrd, Rockefeller and the rest of the old gang are long gone — deceased, defeated or retired. No other state has so completely flipped from blue to red, populated now by politicians who mostly believe the same things as their predecessors, but with R’s beside their names instead of D’s. Conservative Democrats of the West Virginia variety are dinosaurs. Only Tyrannosaurus Joe remains.

When I met him in 2001, statehouse Democrats had complained about a large transfer the West Virginia GOP had received from the Republican National Committee — it was a “hard-” vs. “soft-” dollar issue — and they were urging Manchin to flick us away like lint from his shoulder. Instead, Manchin was respectful and cordial when we met. We reached a compromise: He agreed that we could keep the money, while we agreed to move it into an account that somewhat restricted its use. His fellow Democrats weren’t happy, but he didn’t seem worried.

Manchin’s diplomacy impressed me then, just as it does now in the Senate. Today, he finds himself the wild card in a 50-50 deck. With every big issue, the question arises: Will Manchin stay on board for the Democrats? Already, he will apparently scuttle, singlehandedly, President Biden’s choice for director of the Office of Management and Budget.

At 73, Manchin is four years behind his original career trajectory. In 1996, after establishing himself as a rising star during 14 years in the state legislature, Manchin suffered a setback when he lost the Democratic primary for governor to state Sen. Charlotte Pritt. Manchin was so incensed that he campaigned for Pritt’s opponent, helping Republican Cecil Underwood regain the office.

Manchin thrives in part because he is smart, likable, even charismatic. He has the politician’s knack for making people feel special for the duration of a handshake or photograph. In times of heartbreak or tragedy, he feels your pain.

But what’s his North Star? He voted to confirm both Neil M. Gorsuch and Brett M. Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, but not Amy Coney Barrett. He voted twice to convict Trump in the impeachment trials, despite Trump’s resounding electoral dominance among Manchin’s fellow West Virginians. While Manchin flexes his muscles to squash a Cabinet pick and is pro-business, pro-coal, pro-gun and pro-life, he usually rides to his party’s rescue on big-ticket items. As Alex Pareene wrote recently in the New Republic, Manchin “is quietly a semi-reliable partisan who opposed the GOP’s tax bill and the repeal of the Affordable Care Act.” This month he ended any drama on the new covid relief package by saying he would support it, bipartisan or not.

Still, he’s a practiced horse trader and unpredictable enough to give Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) sleepless nights. During his most recent campaign, Manchin offered perhaps the best insight available into his psyche when he grew annoyed at a reporter’s question. “I don’t give a s---, you understand?” Manchin snapped. “I just don’t give a s---. Don’t care if I get elected, don’t care if I get defeated, how about that? . . . Elections do not bother me or scare me. I’m going to continue to do the same thing I’ve always done, extremely independent.”

And that may be what defines him. As it did Ronald Reagan, the Democratic Party has in important ways left Manchin, too. But it takes a certain stubborn independence to stay true to blue as a sea of red rolls in. Manchin will forever carry the torch, the last old school West “By God” Virginia Democrat, to the bitter end.

Better take some pictures. We may never see his like again.