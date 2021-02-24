While there may be unique circumstances at play, the slow confirmation process, delaying action by a new president and requiring extensive use of temporary and acting officials, is hardly new. One way to address the problem is to reduce the plethora of political appointees (about 4,000) and the stunning number of those requiring Senate confirmation (1,250).

Max Stier, who heads the Partnership for Public Service, has been banging the drum on this issue for a number of years. As he wrote in 2019: “In 2012, Congress passed legislation to reduce the number of Senate-confirmed political appointees. We need Congress to take legislative action to further reduce the number of appointees requiring Senate confirmation. If the Senate focused on a smaller number of critical positions, we’d have better oversight and fewer leadership gaps, which are debilitating for the effective functioning of our government.” Stier concluded: “The overall number of political appointees also ought to be trimmed substantially, enabling a merit-based and career workforce to better serve the public.”

The Senate can still exercise its oversight function by calling non-confirmable employees’ bosses to testify. For example, the chief financial officer of the State Department should not be subject to confirmation. When examining the department, the House or Senate can call in the secretary of state or a deputy, both of whom must be confirmed. The State Department alone has 229 positions subject to Senate approval. That is ridiculous.

While we are at it, now is an excellent time to revisit the way the federal government operates more broadly. It has been nearly 30 years since Vice President Al Gore began his project to “reinvent” government, so we are long overdue for new efforts. Moreover, there is a great opportunity to effect significant change given that we have disrupted old patterns and shown how much of government can function “virtually.”

The Partnership for Public Service makes this clear in a new report: “As the crises churned, agencies developed innovative tools to carry out their missions, took care of constituents in new ways, and rapidly modernized processes — all to better serve the public during a difficult time.” Agencies learned to operate with large numbers of off-site employees. They sped up hiring and on-boarding of new employees and managed to coordinate internally and with other agencies even more closely using technology and updated systems.

The report found, “Telemedicine expanded to more veterans. Legacy paper processes went digital, giving rise to more effective services. Federal employees got remote access to agency systems to retrieve data and information, even at high-security organizations, opening opportunities for telework few had imagined.” Contrary to expectations, the majority of employees (52 percent) working from home turned out to be more productive. (Forty percent remained the same.) Agencies and departments increased outreach to customers, came up with new programming and increased public awareness of their services. Sometimes necessity (or even a crisis) truly is the mother of invention.

It might seem counterintuitive in the midst of a pandemic, but as the immediate crisis passes, this is an ideal moment to engage in another reinventing-government project. Having broken out of old patterns, there may be less resistance to change. We have a year of experience to see what aspects of virtual government work, and which do not. We have seen where technological systems worked, and where they still need upgrades. A new administration that has declared its intention to pursue racial justice and equality has already begun to see if government recruitment, retention, promotion and other practices hinder diversity. (A comprehensive report on increasing diversity at the State Department arrived even before the new secretary of state was sworn in.)

In short, putting a top official — the vice president perhaps — in charge of a top-to-bottom review of government (of which diversity is one key element) would give the project importance and attention. For an administration eager to make government competent, humane and fair, a reinvention project seems like a necessity.

