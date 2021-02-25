And that’s where the problems begin for both major parties, because in far too many cases, kids will be going back to public school buildings that are decrepit, sick or antique. It’s a problem Paul Goldman (now a Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor) and I wrote about many times in this space.

AD

In one of our earliest pieces, from Sept. 2014, we wrote that then-Richmond Mayor Dwight Jones (D) preferred to cut the city’s property tax rate rather than address its crumbling public school infrastructure. Jones said “only 11 percent of our population is being served by the [Richmond Public Schools],” and he needed to look out for everyone.

AD

A more hard boiled reading of that quote would say that poor kids can’t vote, let alone make campaign contributions. Government will get to them when it’s convenient to do so.

Matters haven’t improved much at all since then. If anything, they’ve gotten worse. State Sen. William M. Stanley Jr. (R-Franklin) picked up the school infrastructure idea, pushing a multibillion dollar plan in the 2019 General Assembly session.

AD

It went nowhere. The cause of death: bipartisan indifference. Instead, Virginia’s political class jumped on board the casino gambling bandwagon because blackjack and slot machines aren’t just sexier, they also generate money for politicians to spend.

Oh, and campaign contributions, too.

Stanley tried again in the current session and was rebuffed yet again — by supposedly progressive, allegedly education-friendly House Democrats. That drew a righteous rebuke from the Roanoke Times editorial page:

AD

Democrats like to claim they’re looking out for the least among us. That’s not true here. What these so-called “progressive” Democrats did — behind the fig leaf of having a third constitutional amendment on the ballot instead of two — is not only uphold a Byrd-era policy but also vote for regressive tax policies. They leave the poorest localities in Virginia with no choice but to tax themselves — if they can. This is a betrayal of Democratic ideology. When did Democrats come to favor taxing the poor?

A long time ago, if you’ve ever looked closely at Virginia’s income tax brackets. But that’s a story for another time.

The vote prompted Goldman to write a more detailed history of the fight to repair and modernize the commonwealth’s public school infrastructure. Goldman went where the Roanoke Times didn’t, pointing out that though Democrats voted down Stanley’s amendment, the Republicans who voted for it have been MIA when it comes to actually solving the infrastructure problem.

AD

Goldman wrote that “everyone is playing politics here,” adding that a solution depends on recognizing that “we are all in the same leaky boat here, suburbanites too. We need each other to solve it.”

The festering problem of Virginia’s decaying public school infrastructure won’t be solved in this General Assembly session. But the issue should be front and center for both the Republican and Democratic statewide candidates.

AD

For Democrats, that means explaining why the House allowed politics to get in the way of Stanley’s amendment. If they can’t answer that question, then they will stand guilty of the Roanoke Times’s charges of callous indifference to rural Virginia kids.

AD

For Republicans, it means moving beyond the banality of reopening public schools, shedding their ingrained indifference toward modernizing public school infrastructure and much else related to public schools, and getting behind one of their own — Stanley — on this issue.

And then let’s get busy working on the solution.