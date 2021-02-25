Not Tiger the evolving adult, transitioning toward a post-athletic icon life. No, Tiger the indomitable comeback king, whose triumph two years ago at the Masters came 11 years after his last major victory. The one-man corporate colossus on a short list of most compelling athletes of all time, who came to believe that winning at golf somehow equated to winning at life.

Until he painfully learned otherwise. Even if we haven’t.

Within minutes after it was known Woods had sustained serious leg and foot injuries in a one-car accident, the commentators were overshooting the fairway in a moment that craved perspective.

“What is the shortest imaginable time frame for recovery to activity?” Chris Cuomo asked Sanjay Gupta on CNN, as if Woods were merely undergoing a two-week covid-19 quarantine. Bryant Gumbel mercifully joined the program soon after — and added, really, the only point that should have been made: that Woods would survive.

“These are not life-threatening injuries,” Gumbel said. “He is presumably going to heal and enjoy a life with his children. Whether he can play golf or not, I don’t want to say it’s incidental, but that’s not the important thing.”

Tiger letting go of being Tiger will always be his toughest hurdle, because it’s the one we won’t let him jump over.

HBO’s recent documentary shows us how the prodigy who putted on national television at 2 proved that a champion of color could do more for society than merely be a transcendent athlete — before we found out that Woods was also an immensely flawed human being.

We see him fulfill his father’s unhealthy promise: “He has this power,” Earl Woods says. “When he is in full control of that power, he can then make a difference in the world.” But the documentary shows Earl to be a serial philanderer, escorting his younger female pupils into his RV parked alongside the course for cocktails after a round. Tiger saw this, internalized it, his dad teaching him to respect the rules of a grand, gentlemanly game while simultaneously showing him to disrespect his mother and women.

Like many of us who have learned the wrong lessons from our fathers, Woods got help for that.

Fixed his personal life as best he could. Went through physical hell — his ratio of back surgeries to major victories over the past decade is 5 to 1. Fixed his game and, at 43, once again became that fist-pumping, mammoth-grinning champion.

Bob Costas spoke for many Tuesday when he said, “If you were making a movie, that’s how the movie would end — in that moment of comeback.” Even HBO’s excellent documentary reflects this almost societal need to portray Woods’s 2019 victory in Augusta, Ga. — his 15th major, three behind Jack Nicklaus’s record of 18 — as the proper ending to the odyssey.

Yes and no. If you were making a movie, and not a documentary, Michael Jordan would have retired with the Bulls for good in 1998 and he wouldn’t become the creaky-kneed curmudgeon who was fired in Washington. Muhammad Ali would have retired long before the punches he took led to accelerated Parkinson’s disease. And Willie Mays would have retired before an embarrassing fall in the outfield at 42 led him to acknowledge the painful truth: “Growin’ old is a helpless hurt.”

But none of those were our endings. They were theirs, and they should have the right to scratch whatever professional itch they wanted before admitting it’s over. In Woods’s case, teasing a comeback borders on reckless hope. Because for many years being the lord of the links is all he had.

It’s why comparing the late, great Ben Hogan’s comeback after a life-threatening car accident at 36 years old to a 45-year-old Woods possibly coming back to play again is so misguided today. Bless Mike Lupica of the New York Daily News, but it’s the work of my sports mythologist brethren still trapped in that Tiger-Has-To-Be-Tiger prism, still wed to the notion athletic comebacks equal or surpass being a decent father and life partner.

We need to stop pining for another Sunday-at-the-Masters ending and finally be okay with Woods’s ending away from the cameras. Because until we genuinely root harder for Woods’s personal recovery and give up on his chance of catching Nicklaus, we’re going to come across just as selfish as he was before learning there was so much more to life than sending a little white ball into orbit.

