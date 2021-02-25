But even if it’s one of those disappointing speeches where the attendees start out enthusiastically cheering as he plays the old hits (a Trump speech without “Lock Her Up” would be like a Jimmy Buffett concert without “Margaritaville”) only to begin drifting toward the exits at the 90 minute mark, what matters most — especially to the ambitious Republicans who plan on running for president in 2024 — is the very fact of his continued presence.

Even when CPAC attendees aren’t talking about Trump or listening to Trump, everything they do will reflect the way he changed the Republican Party and the conservative movement.

Outside of some panels on China, there’s precious little policy discussion on the agenda. When policies are going to be discussed, it will be much more about how liberals are awful than about the choices Republicans will want to make about the future. I’m guessing there won’t be a lot of substantive policy formation coming out of the session entitled “Exposing the Climate Hustle with Kevin Sorbo” (yes, that Kevin Sorbo).

Instead, the conference is packed with culture-war rabble-rousing, warnings about socialism, and identity politics. As The Post’s David Weigel reports, no one is pretending that this is a forum to consider weighty matters of substance:

“The idea that we’re going to come up with some kind of conservative platform at CPAC, it rings a little hollow,” said Matt Schlapp, the chairman of the American Conservative Union, which organizes the conference. “Right now, half the country” feels cheated “by the media coverage of the election. So we’re going to go back and cover the facts that most people in the media canceled.”

Which is why there will be no fewer than seven panels rehashing the lie that the 2020 election was stolen.

CPAC always offers a good read on the state of the GOP, especially at times of transition. That’s not because it presents a representative sample of the Republican electorate; the attendees are activists, who in either party will always be farther to the edges ideologically. But the concerns and preferences of the activist class always drives party politics, especially so long before anyone has a chance to cast a presidential primary vote.

So most of those contemplating a 2024 run will be at CPAC: Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.), Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Sen. Rick Scott and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, and former secretary of state Mike Pompeo all have speaking slots, alongside a who’s who of former Trump administration B-listers, Fox News personalities, and far-right House members.

For any Republican running for president, navigating the party’s waters will hardly be so simple as whether or not you’re “pro-Trump.” There’s Trump the individual, to whom one might be more or less vocally loyal. Then there’s the Trump legacy as a series of policies and initiatives one might champion, including opposition to immigration and support for protectionism on trade. Finally, there’s Trumpism as a political style, which many of those 2024 contenders will try to embrace.

What stands out about those who are speaking at CPAC is that they are all distinguished by their full-spectrum Trumpism: loyalty to the man, support for his administration’s policies, and an enthusiastic embrace of his venomous partisanship and “owning the libs” as the highest goal one can serve.

Equally notable is that the ambitious Republicans who lean away from one or another element of Trumpism have decided not to come to CPAC this year. They include Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fl.), former South Carolina governor and U.N. ambassador Nikki Haley, and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.). Former vice president Mike Pence declined to attend as well, perhaps since the last time he was in close proximity to a crowd of Trump supporters they literally wanted to murder him.

The challenge all those possible candidates will face is whether they can capture the imagination of an electorate that for so long was drunk on Trump’s train-wreck charisma and omnidirectional belligerence. The truth is that while in February 2021 we might predict that only someone who apes Trump’s style could win the GOP nomination, it’s far too early to know for certain.

It’s always possible, for instance, that we could see a version of what happened to Democrats in 2020, when for years more progressive candidates captured the bulk of the attention, but in the end the party’s voters decided to go with the one they deemed least offensive to the general electorate.