The controversies underscore how news organizations aren’t just struggling to cover communities of color in a changing America; they’re roiling internally over racial questions as well. This dual challenge — how to fashion coverage of race and how to talk about that coverage in editorial discussions — is essential to understanding the controversy over Pesca’s tenure. If nothing else, the dispute speaks to the imperative for newsroom managers to handle alleged transgressions immediately and forcefully.

“My points are [McNeil’s] internal conduct was in a grey area, you guys don’t think it was,” wrote Pesca in the Slack chat, according to an extensive account in Defector. That account pointed out that Pesca had used the n-word twice in 2019 — once in an interview with a Slate reporter and a second time while recording his podcast. In both cases, the remarks were not ultimately aired. Those instances appear to have figured in Pesca’s suspension, which was initially for a week before being made indefinite. “The Gist” is also on suspension while an outside firm conducts an investigation, according to two sources.

Slate spokeswoman Katie Rayford issued a statement reading, in part, “While I can’t get into specific allegations that are under investigation, I can confirm this was not a decision based around making an isolated abstract argument in a Slack channel. After additional issues were raised by staff, we felt it was appropriate to take further action to indefinitely suspend the show pending an investigation.”

Pesca used the slur in a 2019 taping of an episode of “The Gist” relating to how the media dealt with a news story involving the n-word: A security guard at a school in Wisconsin had been fired for telling a student not to call him the n-word. Defector reports that the Slate employee producing that episode was Black, and that she “elevated her concern about the segment to Slate editors.” In his telling, Pesca uttered the slur in quoting a person who had used it. Then, based on his own misgivings about the segment, he says, he solicited input from producers and then a supervisor. A decision was reached not to air the segment with his original treatment of the word, and Pesca says that he supported the decision.

Following the incident, says Pesca, he learned of complaints from staffers about the matter, which reached Slate’s HR department. No action was taken, but Pesca says he apologized, and he stresses, “I’m the one who invoked the editorial process.” Rayford tells the Erik Wemple Blog: “While I cannot comment on the specifics of his statements due to the ongoing investigation into the working environment in and around the Gist, I can confirm that Mike’s account is inaccurate.”

Prior to the podcast incident, Pesca sat for an interview with Slate reporter Christina Cauterucci for a package on the “Wokeness Divide.” (Ultimately, the package never ran.) During the sit-down, Pesca discussed his experience in reporting an NPR story titled, “When is the ‘N-Word’ Not a Racial Slur?” That story, which aired in 2006, concerned a trial in New York in which a White man was charged with a hate crime for beating a Black man while using the slur. Coverage in the New York Times, Pesca told Cauterucci, confused him because he couldn’t tell from the stories whether people in the trial were pronouncing the n-word or using the euphemism. “I’ll say it now — they would change ‘n[-----]’ to ‘n-word,’” said Pesca, according to a source. Cauterucci, who is White, asked if he’d pronounce the word to a Black reporter, drawing this response: “Maybe? I think I’d say it like that, exactly how I said it,” Pesca replied.

Pesca told the Erik Wemple Blog this week: “I have no recollection of using that word in my conversation with Cauterucci … but she is accurately describing what my thoughts were about the NPR story from 2006.” Two Slate sources contacted for this story expressed no doubt that the incident occurred as Cauterucci explained in a Feb. 19 Slate staff meeting. And Pesca’s failure to recollect, in the view of some Slate staffers, suggests that management didn’t properly address the situation with him. If it had, he’d surely remember. It didn’t become an HR matter, according to Pesca and Slate sources.

Following the podcast incident, Gabriel Roth, editorial director for Slate’s podcasts, sent a memo outlining procedures for slurs: “If you plan to discuss a topic that might require you to use sensitive or highly charged language, we ask that the production team set aside some time before taping to discuss the issue.”

Now management is taking a fresh look at the matter. In the staff meeting last Friday that addressed the Pesca turmoil, Editor in Chief Jared Hohlt commented that using the n-word in the workplace “is grounds for immediate dismissal. If any White employee were to use it right now, I would move to fire them,” he said, according to three people who attended. Turning to the use of the word in a podcast, Hohlt said that it was “not possible” for him to imagine a scenario in which it would be “editorially necessary for a non-Black person to say the n-word on air and editorial leaders here all share that perspective.”

In a separate Slack discussion, Hohlt laid out the approach for using the slur in Slate’s journalism:

If a writer is quoting a text in which the word appears, we might use the word in full — when it’s a historical text, for instance. Or we might not. But every usage must be flagged and discussed with editors and the copy desk. We have also had at least one occasion over the past couple of years in which a Black author wanted to use the word in a piece. I think it’s understandable why a Black author might want — and be able — to use the word in a piece where a white author cannot. On the pod side, a policy about the use of slurs and other sensitive language went around in 2019 — briefly, it states that if there’s a case where you think it’s necessary to use a sensitive term you should consult with podcast leadership and discuss with the show’s production team. In short, there are very, very few instances when we would even consider using that word, and it should never appear in print or on our shows without explicit sign off.

Slate says its official guidelines are race-neutral — namely, that everyone has to go through the same procedures to secure authorization to use the word in journalism. Comments from Hohlt about the guidelines, however, reflect a worthy societal consensus regarding the levels of permission between Black and White people when it comes to the n-word.

But grafting that consensus onto a news organization’s operations is a tricky business, in part because employment law requires equal treatment for all. Employment attorney Debra Katz, of the law firm Katz, Marshall & Banks, says any process that allows more latitude to some people based on race is “problematic” under the law. “Employers should adopt policies to ensure that workers do not have to work in an environment that is poisoned with these kinds of hateful words, and without exception. Period,” she says.

Addressing his takeaway from brushes with colleagues over the slur, Pesca says, “I am aware in general of extreme sensitivity about this issue and I try to conduct myself with the utmost care in even engaging in the discussion.” His interest in this particular discussion was notable, however, as Slate colleagues told this blog. In addition to the incidents cited above, Pesca in an editorial meeting cited approvingly the use of the n-word in Season 3 of Slate’s “Slow Burn” series, about the murders of Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G., which was hosted by Joel Anderson, a Black journalist. “I pointed out that ‘Slow Burn’ was an excellent show and an excellent example of the rare exception that this word could be used,” recalls Pesca, who says he told his colleagues in that session that the organization should consider, as well, instances when a White host could air similar audio clips. “[T]his only looks like an ‘obsession’ if you set aside the fact that I engage with literally thousands of arguments a year,” Pesca tells this blog in a text message.

In the wake of Pesca’s suspension, Anderson told the New York Times, “For Black employees, it’s an extremely small ask to not hear that particular slur and not have debate about whether it’s OK for white employees to use that particular slur,” he said. Based on our interviews with Slate staffers, Anderson is not alone in his exhaustion with a topic that always seemed to animate Pesca. Here’s a fellow who was paid to talk and talk and talk — and apparently didn’t switch to listening mode on the most divisive issue in the American workplace. One staffer said that his activities were “aggressively unreasonable.”

“On my show I cover language and words extensively,” Pesca tells this blog. “I’m so sorry that my colleagues were hurt by my continued pursuit of this question.”