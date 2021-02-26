The volume of such laws is jaw-dropping. “More than 230 bills have been put forward in thirty-eight state legislatures seeking to restrict voting access,” Abrams noted. That is already “four times the number of bills to restrict voting access as generally compared to the first week of February 2020 — an election year.”

Despite 2020′s record turnout — or because of it — and despite the absence of any evidence of significant fraud, Republicans have turned to a series of voter suppression measures. It’s reasonable to assume that they want to make it harder to vote only because they believe this will keep them in power. The measures include tactics such as shortening polling place hours; eliminating no-excuse absentee voting; reducing the number of polling places (thereby increasing wait times that are already too long, especially in minority communities); limiting early voting; and making voter ID requirements harder to meet. These measures might not “work” — that is, voters will figure out how to overcome barriers. But the presence of such tactics is a blight on our nation. Denying the right to vote to anyone by these stratagems poses a threat to our democracy at a moment when one party has undermined the sanctity of elections and its supporters have resorted to violence.

In the 23 states where Republicans control both state legislative bodies and the governorships (including competitive states of Georgia, Arizona, Florida, Texas and Ohio), there are only three ways to stop the mass disenfranchisement of voters.

First, there is litigation, using evidence of the total absence of significant fraud to make the case that these are thinly disguised efforts to prevent certain protected groups from voting. Such lawsuits will certainly ensue, but there is no guarantee they will succeed.

Second, popular outrage and peaceful protests, as in the civil rights era, might apply some pressure to state governments. However, unless and until Republicans committed to voter suppression are kicked out of office (or fear they will be), they are unlikely to relent.

Third, federal legislation to nationalize basic voting protections, as set forth in H.R. 1, could supersede state laws. But as in the Jim Crow era, the presence of the Senate filibuster stands in the way of securing basic voting rights at the federal level.

One tactic to break the filibuster might be to find 10 Republicans to support a slimmed-down version of H.R. 1 that includes a handful of reforms, such as reinstitution of the preclearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act; a guaranteed period of early voting or mail-in voting; and requirements for paper-ballot backups that can be audited after the election. Even then, it is doubtful 10 senators can be found in a party still in the thrall of the disgraced former president who spread the Big Lie about a stolen election. (The job might be easier if Democrats flip a few states in 2022.)

Another tactic might be to insist the Republicans actually go through with 24/7 filibustering (not simply concede if Democrats fail to get 60 votes for cloture) — as the Southern segregationists did. The spectacle of MAGA-complicit Republicans blocking voting rights might stir public pressure. Perhaps after days or weeks of Republicans inveighing against voting rights, Democratic senators who heretofore have said they would not do away with the filibuster might change their minds.

We have a situation virtually identical to one we faced in the 1960s. One side (now the Republicans instead of Southern Democrats) has figured out how to defeat the fundamental tenet of democracy — access to the ballot — by defending rules designed to block people, disproportionately nonwhites, from voting. At the state level, Republicans insulate themselves from accountability with these same barriers. At the federal level, an anti-democratic minority in the Senate makes a mockery of the right to vote.

Given the magnitude of the problem (and the willingness of Republicans to embrace the insurrectionist in chief who sought to overturn an election), we arrive at an all-hands-on-deck moment for democracy. That should entail every conceivable nonviolent measure — mass peaceful protests, elections (to throw out Republicans and primary Democrats who refuse to break the Senate filibuster), state referendums (where available) and litigation. Everyone — not just Abrams or House Democrats — must be dedicated to expanding, not shrinking, voting access. Otherwise, Jan. 6 will be the first step in the undoing of American democracy.

