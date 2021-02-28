In a written statement on Thursday, the Pentagon stressed: “This proportionate military response was conducted along with diplomatic measures, including consultation with coalition partners. The operation sends an unambiguous message: President Biden will act to protect American and coalition personnel.”

The refusal to allow our enemies to target our personnel with impunity (as the former disgraced president did regarding Russian bounties on U.S. troops) is a positive sign that the Biden administration will respond with force when necessary. Equally important is the signal to Iran that the new administration will not look the other way on Tehran’s regional conduct simply to encourage discussion about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Veteran Middle East negotiator Dennis Ross told me, “Hitting on the Syrian side of the border reduced possible retaliation against the Iraqi government and Prime Minister [Mustafa al-Khadimi] and yet permitted the administration to signal the militias that they cannot attack with impunity.” Ross added that the Iranians “may yet continue to test and apply pressure on our presence in Iraq and as part of an Iranian interest in raising the pressure on us to provide early sanctions relief. But now they know the administration will respond.”

At her gaggle with reporters on Friday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki reiterated, “The president is sending an unambiguous message that he’s going to act to protect Americans. And when threats are posed, he has the right to take an action at the time and in the manner of his choosing.” She also made clear that “the United States is open to having a diplomatic conversation, to sitting at the table and having that discussion with our P5+1 partners, as well as the Iranians,” referring to the U.N. Security Council’s five permanent members, plus Germany. She added, “We are not going to take steps to ease sanctions.” This was a firm, precise and clear-eyed operation.

Unfortunately, the intelligence report released Friday reaffirming the responsibility of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is widely known as MBS, for the gruesome 2018 murder and dismemberment of Post contributing columnist Jamal Khashoggi is less satisfactory. The intelligence data was concealed and indeed misrepresented by then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who insisted there was no definitive evidence of MBS’s involvement. (Whether this was the result of personal financial interests of the Trump family or simply a reflection of its utter indifference to human rights remains to be seen.)

The State Department on Friday also barred 76 Saudis from entering the United States, opening the door to other potential actions against individuals who are involved in “serious, extraterritorial counter-dissident activities.” The visa requirements, however, will not be applied to MBS. Sen. Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), the chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee, voiced approval for ending the coverup but added in a written statement, “I am hopeful it is only a first step and that the administration plans to take concrete measures holding Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman personally responsible for his role in this heinous crime.” His hope may be sadly misplaced.

Tamara Wittes of the Brookings Institution tells me, “It is hard to justify naming MBS as directly responsible for Jamal Khashoggi’s murder and not taking any visible action specific to him.” Still, she acknowledges that because he is crown prince and defense minister, the administration “can’t cut him off completely.” That raises a question as to what non-publicly announced measures the administration might take. For example, Wittes asks, will the administration “refuse to hold bilateral meetings with MBS? Will they refuse to invite him to the U.S. — that way they never have to grant a visa?” She concludes that “to slap visa sanctions on 76 people, none of whom are the author of this egregious act, seems insufficient.”

Others think the approach was balanced. “The reality is that there is literally no interest we have in the Middle East that does not depend on Saudi support or acquiescence,” Ross argues. In his view, “the Biden administration has sought to strike a balance between our interests and our values here, and I believe it has done so.” Taking a step back, Brian Katulis of the Center for American Progress tells me, “A month in, Biden appears positioned to use U.S. leverage to try to get some results.The Biden team has signaled it will prioritize diplomacy in many parts of the region like Yemen and Iran, and his team seems to understand that success in diplomacy needs to be backed by a smart security strategy that works to minimize threats.”

The Biden administration must follow through on its pledge to recalibrate its relationship with the Saudis. As Arab writer and activist Iyad el-Baghdadi wrote for The Post, “this starts with going from a paradigm of managing bad actors to one of encouraging the rise of strong societies that can move the region forward.” He urges, “The United States must begin using its tremendous leverage with Saudi Arabia to secure the release of prisoners of conscience and the lifting of travel bans. It should then monitor closely if MBS arrests any newly released prisoners, especially if they dare take to Twitter (or Clubhouse, which is rapidly gaining ground) to express themselves freely.”

In a statement issued on Friday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed: “While the United States remains invested in its relationship with Saudi Arabia, President Biden has made clear that partnership must reflect U.S. values. To that end, we have made absolutely clear that extraterritorial threats and assaults by Saudi Arabia against activists, dissidents, and journalists must end. They will not be tolerated by the United States.” That must be translated into concrete, significant action. Moreover, the United States should continue to demand human rights improvement within the kingdom.

