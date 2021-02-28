The covid task force’s communication is detailed, frequent and delivered without bravado. Friday, the task force announced a partnership with private companies to require masking for their employees, reduce barriers to vaccination (e.g., paid time off to get the shot when it is their turn), and communication through companies’ websites, paper bills and other literature about prevention and vaccination. The task force also announced it had set up or expanded 441 vaccination centers and provided 171 with federal personnel. The federal government has deployed about 3,500 employees to help with the effort and provided equipment as well.

Most impressive, the percentage of Americans over 65 who have gotten at least one vaccination has gone from 8 percent to nearly 50 percent since the Biden administration took office. It has administered over 50 million shots in 37 days, on pace to surpass the 100 million shots in 100 days the president promised.

To be sure, there are supply problems. Signing up for vaccinations is not centralized and can be frustrating. Vaccination aversion remains a problem. Some red state governors persist in relaxing restrictions when facts do not warrant. Other countries, including the United Kingdom and Israel, are still ahead of the United States in percentage of the population vaccinated. School reopening has been maddeningly slow.

However, considering where we were — entirely without a federal plan — and where we are now, the progress is nothing short of breathtaking. Credit goes to President Biden, senior adviser Jeff Zients, the Food and Drug Administration (which authorized the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine), FEMA (and the alphabet soup of agencies) and the rest of the task force. They in turn relied on private and government scientists, nurses, state and local health department officials, logistics personnel, pharmacists and more.

We often complain that it is hard to find a common purpose around which Americans can rally. However, short of war, this effort is closest to a nationwide deployment of force. Vaccine hesitancy is declining. (The Kaiser Family Foundation reports that 55 percent either have gotten or want to get the vaccine, up from 47 percent last month; the percentage of those who want to “wait and see” has declined from 31 percent to 22 percent.) Considering the extraordinary time, effort, expense and cost (in human life and in dollars), the least Americans can do is follow the social distance guidelines and get vaccinated when it is their turn.

For the light at the end of the tunnel — the prospect of an end to covid and of life returning to normal — we can say to all those involved in the covid effort, well done. They should have all Americans’ deepest gratitude.