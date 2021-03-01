BURNETT: The Treasury Department today, they put sanctions on the Saudi force that carried this out and the former deputy head of the Saudi general intelligence for their role in the murder. But there is no direct punishment of MBS [Mohammed bin Salman] from President Biden. Why is this? Does this send a message to the world that the U.S. will tolerate this?

BEDINGFIELD: No. Let's be clear. This was a horrific crime that can never be tolerated. President Biden has been clear that he intends to have a very different relationship with Saudi Arabia than our predecessors did, than the previous administration did, one based on transparency and accountability.

We need to build a relationship to end the war in Yemen to stem the humanitarian crisis there. We need to be able to defend against Iran and its proxies. So he's been very clear with Saudi leadership that we're going to have a very different relationship than we did under the previous administration.

And look, the fact of the release of this report today is one step forward in that way. It is one step toward his commitment to transparency and accountability by making this information available.

BURNETT: And I understand that. Right. And that’s true. It had not been put out, so you have a very fair point in saying that. But it is not exactly what he said himself when he was a candidate running for office. … He’s not making them a pariah. What’s changed?

BEDINGFIELD: He has made clear to them and our administration has made clear up and down the line that this won't be tolerated. This will not be tolerated. And we've taken steps today, you noted Treasury and State are taking steps today to sanction individuals, to sanction networks who were involved with this horrific murder.

So steps clear and important steps have been taken to dictate that this is not something that we will tolerate. And President Biden was very clear today that this is not something that we will tolerate moving forward and a relationship …

BURNETT: But to be clear there will not be anything done specifically to the crown prince as the U.S. intelligence has concluded he’s responsible?

BEDINGFIELD: I think that we have made clear to the Saudis that we are taking actions here. They are well aware, I assure you, they are well aware that we are taking action here. And I think you’ll continue to see potential steps from our administration moving forward.