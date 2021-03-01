They calmly put out the best case, avoiding attacks on the media or defensive quibbling. However, their interviewers were poised and persistent, keeping the issue of Mohammed bin Salman’s accountability front and center:
Dana Bash’s final summation crisply illustrated the administration’s dilemma. “I hear a lot of things that sound like the Biden administration is showing the Saudis in general some outrage and some consequences, but not specifically for the crown prince,” she said.
A similar exchange took place between Bedingfield and CNN’s Erin Burnett on Friday:
BURNETT: The Treasury Department today, they put sanctions on the Saudi force that carried this out and the former deputy head of the Saudi general intelligence for their role in the murder. But there is no direct punishment of MBS [Mohammed bin Salman] from President Biden. Why is this? Does this send a message to the world that the U.S. will tolerate this?BEDINGFIELD: No. Let's be clear. This was a horrific crime that can never be tolerated. President Biden has been clear that he intends to have a very different relationship with Saudi Arabia than our predecessors did, than the previous administration did, one based on transparency and accountability.We need to build a relationship to end the war in Yemen to stem the humanitarian crisis there. We need to be able to defend against Iran and its proxies. So he's been very clear with Saudi leadership that we're going to have a very different relationship than we did under the previous administration.And look, the fact of the release of this report today is one step forward in that way. It is one step toward his commitment to transparency and accountability by making this information available.BURNETT: And I understand that. Right. And that’s true. It had not been put out, so you have a very fair point in saying that. But it is not exactly what he said himself when he was a candidate running for office. … He’s not making them a pariah. What’s changed?BEDINGFIELD: He has made clear to them and our administration has made clear up and down the line that this won't be tolerated. This will not be tolerated. And we've taken steps today, you noted Treasury and State are taking steps today to sanction individuals, to sanction networks who were involved with this horrific murder.So steps clear and important steps have been taken to dictate that this is not something that we will tolerate. And President Biden was very clear today that this is not something that we will tolerate moving forward and a relationship …BURNETT: But to be clear there will not be anything done specifically to the crown prince as the U.S. intelligence has concluded he’s responsible?BEDINGFIELD: I think that we have made clear to the Saudis that we are taking actions here. They are well aware, I assure you, they are well aware that we are taking action here. And I think you’ll continue to see potential steps from our administration moving forward.
It is not clear what potential steps moving forward would look like, but in these interviews we saw the tension between campaigning and governing, and the tension between an administration and a free and independent press. The push-pull we witness is indicative of a functional democracy. This is how a respectful administration and an independent media pushing to hold the administration accountable for its actions should work.
What we did not see was lying about the facts (as the former administration did) or sniping at the media for asking appropriate questions. We did not see the administration resort to whataboutism. (They pointed to the contrast with the last administration but did not cite that as justification for its own decision.) We did not see anger, threats or insults.
Moreover, the interviews made clear that the issue of MBS’s personal accountability is not settled. The media will continue to press administration officials on the defense that, as Psaki said, “historically, and even in recent history, Democratic and Republican administrations, there have not been sanctions put in place for the leaders of foreign governments where we have diplomatic relations and even where we don’t have diplomatic relations.” Biden spoke with King Salman, not the crown prince, because the king is the head of state. No one is suggesting the United States sanction the king. The head-of-state defense really does not fit here.
The administration will also face challenges from Congress, both Democrats and Republicans. Congress retains the power to approve arms sales (or not), and it can also pass its own sanctions, forcing the administration to sign or veto them. Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), among Biden’s closest allies on the Hill, told Bash, “We are not yet done with recalibrating the relationship between the United States and the Saudi kingdom.” Translation: There should be more even as Coons recognizes that “the crown prince is largely in control of the Saudi kingdom and may well be so for decades. … [and] this is a critical relationship.” He added, “Balancing human rights and our regional interests and security is part of the hard work of diplomacy.”
And that is the nub of the issue: Is this the right balance? Here the media provides a critical function in continuing to press the administration, as does Congress. It is not just the president who shapes our foreign policy to reflect our values. If MBS is to be held accountable, Congress, the media and the public must keep the pressure on.
Read more:
Iyad el-Baghdadi: What does justice for Jamal Khashoggi look like? Unleashing free expression in Saudi Arabia.