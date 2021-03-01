Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) did not do much better on CNN. He argued that Democrats “put forward a package which reflects the interests of the Democratic constituencies that elected the president. Yes, it has things for broader Americans, but much of it is only for those.” Actually, the $1,400 checks go to his state’s residents too, as do the $400 boost to unemployment benefits, the relief for renters, the child tax credit that will slash child poverty in half and the help for small business. The funds to boost vaccinations and coronavirus testing help all Americans.

But Cassidy is grousing because Democrats — pearl clutching time! — threw in some funding for two projects in heavily Democratic areas (a bridge in New York and mass transit in California). The formula for allocating money also does help California and New York more than the previous system — small compensation for the cap on state and local taxes aimed directly at blue states. It was the last occupant of the Oval Office who continually threatened constituents in blue states; this one believes there are no blue and red states.

Considering the degree to which Cassidy’s state — a poor one with high poverty — will benefit, his objection falls flat. In 2020, Louisiana had the second highest child poverty rate in the country. Last year, more than half of the state’s households were “operating either below federal poverty standards or in the realm of ‘working poor’ families as defined by ALICE, a United Way measure applied to people who are Asset Limited, Income Constrained and Employed.” No wonder Biden’s plan is overwhelmingly popular.

Had Republicans wanted to advance an alternative plan that took the dollars going to families from higher incomes and used them to help poorer families even more, then they might have had an attractive argument. But just as happened in their battle to repeal the Affordable Care Act, they do not have a competitive alternative.

Republicans have largely given up talking about the deficit, given the debt the former disgraced president ran up with their approval. That leaves them in the unenviable position of telling Americans in the midst of a pandemic and economic recession that they do not really need the money. Furthermore, the minimum wage increase, which Republicans oppose, consistently draws strong support, even among Republicans. Moreover, very few Americans outside the media and political class care about “bipartisanship” in the abstract. So when Republicans are invoking bipartisanship to deny voters something they want, you can understand why that message is flopping.

Looking ahead to the administration’s covid-19 relief plan, Republicans might think about coming up with a viable alternative that addresses infrastructure, climate change and the rest. Instead of screeching that they are victims of the “cancel culture” or flogging “bipartisanship,” they might seek to compete with Democrats on addressing the real needs of voters. After all, isn’t the Republican Party now supposed to be the working-class party? If so, they need a new agenda.