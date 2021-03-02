These numbers are fascinating, in part because they represent an enormous strain of public opinion that is almost entirely without representation in Canadian politics or media. On the contrary, when Julie Payette abruptly resigned as governor general amid scandalous claims of workplace harassment in January, Canada’s newspapers treated it with the utmost seriousness. The National Post ran a “WAR IN EUROPE”-style front page, while countless opinion pieces lectured about the supposed importance of the job and framed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s 2017 appointment of Payette as one of the great scandals of his administration. No political party has used the opportunity to call for a reexamination of the job, not even the Conservatives, who the Angus Reid poll suggests represent the faction of the national electorate most in favor of abolishment.

I’ve argued about this issue a long time, often as a guest on call-in radio shows where bemused hosts and listeners ask why Ottawa never seems to be making any progress toward ditching a job that strikes so many as almost comically pointless and unpopular. As I wrote in 2018, the governor generalship is a bit like the penny, in the sense of an obvious anachronism — except we actually got rid of the penny.

The real answer is that this is simply one of those issues where the elite-public divide is most stark. Since the governor general is the master of ceremonies for Ottawa pomp, it’s fair to assume that politicians, and those unhealthily obsessed with them, simply like the dashes of whimsy and folderol the role sprinkles into their chosen obsession. The official answer, however, is that it’s “too complicated” to change. Useless as it might seem on a day-to-day basis, apologists argue we can’t snip out the job without causing Canada’s entire political system to collapse — that it might look like an appendix, but it’s actually the brainstem.

Canada currently operates under a “constitutional monarchy” system, which means at least some theoretical power is held by the monarch (or monarchical stand-in, as it were). The governor general has to sign off on the prime minister’s decision to call an election, and he or she must also identify Parliament’s leader to inaugurate as prime minister.

These rote duties are often dressed up in language framing the governor general as a heroic figure who must single-handedly determine the will of Parliament’s majority, as if it was some cryptic riddle. Yet Parliament could easily just state its preference through a vote, and this is the obvious answer for what should replace the governor general.

Japan is a fine model. After World War II, the Japanese emperor was stripped of power and no longer exercises “constitutional monarch” prerogatives. Instead, the Japanese constitution states that following an election, a “Prime Minister shall be designated from among the members of the Diet by a resolution of the Diet. This designation shall precede all other business.” The power to dissolve the Diet — that is, call a parliamentary election — is trusted to the prime minister, but the Diet itself can also force elections through a vote of no confidence.

It’s really not that complicated. Inserting language like this in Canada’s constitution would also have the added benefit of adding some restraints on some of the ambiguities of the current system — like how long an incumbent prime minister can stay in office after losing an election.

The apologists reply, “But who will be Canada’s head of state?” The answer: How about nobody?

The entire concept of distinguishing a “head of state” from a “head of government” is a practice that makes sense only in a monarchical system where an otherwise useless monarch must be given a symbolic title to justify his or her existence. The Angus Reid poll suggests that if Canada was to stop being a monarchy, 49 percent of Canadians would like to see the prime minister “become head of state” or for there to be “an elected head of state who is also head of government” — which seems like a distinction without a difference — while an additional 24 percent can’t decide.

It’s a frivolous question, and hardly one that should distract from an otherwise easy answer.

