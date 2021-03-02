Jordan, age 85, passed away on Monday. Jordan was a great man and a complicated man. He was as discreet as he was loyal. And he was a truth teller to America about racism and the concerns of Black Americans.

At 6 feet, 4 inches tall, Jordan was the epitome of tall, dark and handsome. It wasn’t just his height that commanded attention in every room in which he walked; it was his stature. By the time I saw Jordan that afternoon, he was a renowned civil rights leader, having already headed the National Urban League, a power broker in Washington and New York and part of President Bill Clinton’s kitchen cabinet. That “one of us” was so visibly close to power filled me with pride. And when “one of us” moved into the White House, Jordan was no stranger to him. Former president Barack Obama was an Illinois state senator when they met.

It is hard to put into words what Jordan meant to African Americans, especially professionals such as me. He walked in spaces we once never had access to. And because he did, he cleared a path for more of us to follow in his elegant footsteps. Jordan wasn’t a passive trailblazer. He always reached back to pull folks with him, to push others forward or to guide them through being the only one in the room.

After I moved to D.C. in 2007, I met with Jordan in his Dupont Circle office for the first of many times. He asked if it would be okay if he read me the remarks he would give to a group later that afternoon, his deep voice giving life and drama to the words on the page. Jordan was a good sounding board and a great dispenser of professional advice. “I don’t ever want to see you on television without a tie again,” Jordan told me, stressing that my presentation on screen was sending a message bigger than myself or what I was saying.

The last time I saw Jordan was at Martha’s Vineyard in 2019. One night was at a showing of “Vernon Jordan: Make It Plain,” a moving documentary of his incredible life. He was as tall and elegant as ever. His booming voice still booming. His megawatt smile still bright. His all-knowing eyes still sharp and discerning. The next night was at a party where the highlight was out of this world: Jordan and Clinton leading a tent full of mostly White people singing every stanza of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” also known as the Black national anthem.

It is hard to understate the role that Jordan played in helping Clinton succeed. As The Post’s obituary notes, after Clinton clinched the presidential nomination in 1992, Jordan “was among the first to suggest Sen. Al Gore (D-Tenn.)” as his running mate. After Clinton won election, Jordan had a hand in selecting the Cabinet and White House staff. Jordan was there during the highs and lows of Clinton’s presidency, including testifying five times before a grand jury impaneled by the independent counsel investigating Clinton’s relationship with White House intern Monica Lewinsky.

In December 1998, Clinton was impeached, but was acquitted by the Senate in February 1999. “The last thing he’d ever do is betray a friendship,” Clinton said in 1996. “It’s good to have a friend like that.” His friendship with Jordan was surely tested, but it didn’t break.

Jordan was proud of what we as Black people had accomplished in this nation and pushed to ensure the opportunities expanded. Talking about how Jordan would always remind him of their collective responsibility as Black leaders, Darren Walker, president of the Ford Foundation, told the New York Times, “He reminded my generation that we stood on the shoulders of people who shed blood and gave their lives so we could have an opportunity.” What that opportunity looked like was up to us individually.

“That is what the movement I had devoted a good part of my life to was all about,” Jordan wrote in his 2001 memoir, “to remove barriers and let black people listen to that voice inside that tells them what their honorable life’s pursuit should be.”

May Vernon E. Jordan Jr. rest in peace after a life of removing barriers and leading by example during an honorable life well lived.