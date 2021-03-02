Democrats need to respond forcefully and swiftly. First, President Biden would do well to condemn such action and task the Justice Department with investigating and pursuing legislation based on the false premise of voter fraud.

Second, the Supreme Court this week will consider a pair of cases — Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee and Arizona Republican Party v. Democratic National Committee — scrutinizing the scope of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, specifically what plaintiffs must prove in seeking to strike down voting measures that allegedly discriminate against minority voters. Depending on the outcome of those cases, the Justice Department should mount a vigorous fight against such measures, prioritizing the most egregious (and easily proved) cases. At a state level, such voting restrictions must also be challenged under state constitutions.

Third, the wide-ranging voting rights bill, H.R. 1, will likely fly through the House and face stiff opposition in the Senate. Without 60 votes to defeat a filibuster, Senate Democrats might try to get an up-or-down vote on a separate, narrower voting rights bill, the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, which seeks to reestablish the pre-clearance provisions of Section 5 of the Voting Rights Act (the Supreme Court had disabled the provision in Shelby County v. Holder on the ludicrous notion that the days of voting discrimination were behind us). Democrats should force Republicans to undertake a true filibuster on a bill honoring the civil rights giant. If peaceful protests, White House pressure and a well-directed ad campaign do not persuade Republicans to relent — or if Sens. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) resist demands to carve out an exception for the filibuster (e.g., legislation to secure voting rights) — then Democrats must get creative.

That brings us to another tactic: Attach a limited, popular set of voting rights measures to a reconciliation bill. A bill, for example, that would fund physical and election systems infrastructure could make respect for certain minimum voting rights a condition of states’ receiving money. Doing so will raise constitutional questions about how much the federal government can require of states and procedural issues as to whether such measures would violate the “Byrd Rule,” which does not allow “extraneous” issues to be attached to reconciliation bills.

On the constitutional question, former House impeachment counsel Norman Eisen tells me, “Under the Spending Clause of Art. I, Sec. 8 and the applicable cases (most recently South Dakota v. Dole and NFIB v. Sebelius), Congress could condition some, but not all, federal funds on compliance with reasonable voting rights practices.” However, he explains, when “the magnitude of the amount would coerce compliance, and where the sum conditioned is so large [as] to be coercive, the Constitution does not permit it. That was the basis for the decision in NFIB v. Sebelius striking down the ACA’s Medicaid expansion; it was conditioned on losing all Medicaid funds, a sum so large as to be coercive.” This means some states might forgo moneys to preserve legislative restrictions on voting, but some might choose to comply.

The Byrd Rule issue is trickier, according to several gurus on Senate procedure. The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities explains, “The Byrd Rule generally treats as extraneous any provision of a reconciliation measure that doesn’t change the level of spending or revenues, or where the change in spending or revenues is ‘merely incidental’ to the provision’s non-budgetary effects.” However, when the provisions are “terms and conditions” of spending, they are permissible. Therefore, a condition of receiving some new pool of money on compliance with minimum voting requirements might work.

We saw in the fight over minimum wage that it is anyone’s guess as to how the Senate parliamentarian might come out on the Byrd Rule on a given measure. But unlike on the minimum wage, which Manchin opposes, if the parliamentarian rejects the voting rights condition, pressure might persuade Senate Democrats to overrule the parliamentarian. In short, while Democrats lack the votes to junk the filibuster, it might be feasible to slip in voting requirements as a condition of receipt of reconciliation measures.

Even this is not a completely satisfactory outcome. Just as many red states initially opposed taking extended federal money to expand Medicaid, many of the prime suspects in the anti-voting crusade could reject federal money to keep their voting restrictions. Whether that would create internal political pressure to relent is unknown.

The attack on voting rights is reflective of a party that rejects democracy and relies on white supremacy to dominate the electoral system. Democrats need to explore every opportunity to dismantle and undermine this effort. If the country can be moved to take to the streets to demand racial justice in policing, shifting the Overton Window on race, perhaps a similar movement can be used to reset public views on acceptable voting rules.

