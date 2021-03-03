For Democrats, the choice is between the past and the future. Terry McAuliffe 2.0, the throwback effort, is counting on a manufactured sense of inevitability to overcome what polling shows is a strong field of progressive contenders.

AD

As the party out of power, Republicans must convince voters it’s time for a change. Polling from Christopher Newport University shows Virginians generally believe the commonwealth in on the “right track.”

AD

But it’s not a decisive majority — just 47 believe we’re on the right track versus 41 percent who think Virginia is headed in the “wrong direction.”

Dig down into those numbers a bit, and, unsurprisingly, there’s partisan split. Seventy-eight percent of Republicans think Virginia is in a bad way, and 76 percent of Democrats think we’re doing great.

The numbers that could make a difference: Independents are split. Thirty-one percent think we’re on the right track, but 45 percent think we’re headed in the wrong direction.

AD

That’s worth watching. If independents continue to believe Virginia is on the wrong track come late October, Republicans might have reason to smile on Election Day.

But before Republicans get too excited, remember that in 2017, GOP gubernatorial nominee Ed Gillespie won self-identified independents 50-47 percent over Ralph Northam (D), even as Northam was on his way to a landslide victory.

AD

And as with so many other Virginia voters during the Trump years, independents migrated from the GOP over time. In 2020, Joe Biden won the independent vote 57-38.

Still, let’s give Republicans a hearing. What’s their pitch this time?

In the establishment lane, we hear Del. Kirk Cox (R-Colonial Heights) repeatedly decry “unchecked, one party Democratic control.” Democrats only achieved trifecta control of state government in 2019 — the first time they had done so since Doug Wilder’s (D) administration in the early 1990s. To take the one-party rule allegation seriously requires ignoring history, which seems rather amazing coming from a longtime teacher of U.S. and Virginia government.

AD

But the point isn’t whether this assertion is true. Does it sell with Republican convention-goers, who will gather — possibly in a Liberty University parking lot on May 8 — to pick their gubernatorial nominee? Cox certainly hopes so.

AD

What about Trump wannabe Pete Snyder? He’s railing about the presumably Democratic governors who have “made our Commonwealth the butt of late-night jokes,” and weirdly, Northam’s anti-barbecue “storm troopers” who may have it in for his mobile smoker.

Snyder must have forgotten the Robert F. McDonnell jokes, never mind the more recent Amanda F. Chase punchlines.

For first-time candidate Glenn Youngkin, the pitch is timeless GOP boilerplate: getting Virginia “moving again” and “rebuild[ing] it into the best place to live, work and raise a family in America.”

AD

One may legitimately wonder when Virginia became hostile to people just trying to get by (hint: it hasn’t). But Youngkin deserves credit for announcing the creation of a PAC whose goal is helping elect Republicans up and down the ballot. Republicans could use some centralized and well-funded help — and the promised “rebuilding” of the otherwise-moribund state party.

AD

That could work if Youngkin stays out of the fever swamps and strikes an optimistic, forward-looking agenda. Oh, dear: He’s going to use the new group to fight Republican boogeyman George Soros. And stop the leftist hordes from running “wild in my home state.”

If this is the best the GOP has to offer, then McAuliffe’s back-to-the-future campaign may be the general election front-runner by default.