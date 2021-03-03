BASH: As you know, Dr. Fauci, many governors across the country are beginning to ease some restrictions that you were just talking about. New York is opening movie theaters. Massachusetts and North Carolina are relaxing capacity restrictions on indoor dining. Is that premature?

FAUCI: Well, I mean, amen to what Dr. Walensky said, because, if you look at the curve, Dana, it’s coming down sharply, but the last several days, it’s kind of plateaued at around 70,000 new infections per day.

Let’s look at what history has taught us. If you go back and look at the various surges, whenever we hit a peak and start coming down, understandably, totally understandably, you say, well, let’s pull back.

We’re going to ultimately be pulling back, but you want to get the level of baseline infections per day very low, because, if you look at that little plateau, particularly in the arena of having variants such as we have in California and such as we have in New York, it is really risky to say it’s over, we’re on the way out, let’s pull back, because what we can see is that we turn up.

It isn’t hypothetical, Dana, because just look historically at the late winter, early spring of 2020, at the summer of 2020. When we started to pull back prematurely, we saw the rebound. We definitely don’t want that to happen.

BASH: So, is this premature? Are the easing of those restrictions too...

FAUCI: Yes, I would think it is. I think we — yes, I think, obviously, each individual state and city needs to look at the situation in their own location, where they are.

But, in general, to think just because the cases are coming down on a daily basis, take a look at the pattern, and just watch over the next several days to a week. If we do this and start coming up, then we're going to go right back to the road of rebounding.

So, that’s the reason why I agree completely with what Dr. Walensky has said.