It is not hard to figure out why freedom is in decline. Malign players (e.g., China, Russia) have gained confidence, divided Western democracy and opportunistically benefited from America’s retreat from the world stage. Deterioration occurred in regimes previously thought to be on the road to democratic reform. (“India, the world’s most populous democracy, dropped from Free to Partly Free status in ‘Freedom in the World 2021,’ ” the report states. “The government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its state-level allies continued to crack down on critics during the year, and their response to COVID-19 included a ham-fisted lockdown that resulted in the dangerous and unplanned displacement of millions of internal migrant workers.”)

In Hong Kong, China — with no real negative consequence — stamped out civil liberties; in Venezuela and Belarus, dictators tightened their grip on power; and just recently, Myanmar’s government was toppled in a military coup. Despite these setbacks, there were flashes of success where democratic regimes beat back covid and held free and fair elections. (“A number of successful elections were held across all regions and in countries at all income levels, including in Montenegro, and in Bolivia, yielding improvements. Judicial bodies in many settings, such as The Gambia, have held leaders to account for abuses of power,” the report said.)

For the United States, overshadowing international developments was the worst internal assault on democracy since the Red Scare — or maybe the Civil War. America experienced its first violent insurrection since the 1860s:

This capped a year in which the [Trump] administration attempted to undermine accountability for malfeasance, including by dismissing inspectors general responsible for rooting out financial and other misconduct in government; amplified false allegations of electoral fraud that fed mistrust among much of the US population; and condoned disproportionate violence by police in response to massive protests calling for an end to systemic racial injustice. But the outburst of political violence at the symbolic heart of US democracy, incited by the president himself, threw the country into even greater crisis. Notwithstanding the inauguration of a new president in keeping with the law and the constitution, the United States will need to work vigorously to strengthen its institutional safeguards, restore its civic norms, and uphold the promise of its core principles for all segments of society if it is to protect its venerable democracy and regain global credibility.

Indisputably, the decline of democracy in America, the attacks on the free press and independent judiciary, the flourishing of financial corruption usually associated with Third World regimes and the attempt to usurp the will of the voters left the United States even less capable of asserting moral leadership on the world stage.

Freedom House stresses that if we want to reverse the decline of democracy around the world, “the United States needs to improve its own democracy.” It urges America to “strengthen institutions enough to survive another assault, protect the electoral system from foreign and domestic interference, address the structural roots of extremism and polarization, and uphold the rights and freedoms of all people, not just a privileged few.”

What does that mean in concrete terms?

First, I would suggest that the world’s leading democracy cannot tolerate a nationwide attempt to disenfranchise millions of voters and reduce the electorate. Just as Jim Crow undercut our moral leadership in the Cold War, current efforts to block minorities from voting threaten our authority to check China’s aggression on the world stage.

The legitimacy of our democratic system depends on equal access to the ballot for all Americans eligible to vote. Likewise, if polarization and gridlock continue, democracy will not be seen as an effective form of government for its people. That means revisiting reforms such as independent redistricting, ranked-choice voting and measures that increase government transparency. The biggest challenge may be one major party’s retreat from basic principles of democracy and embrace of a cultlike demagogue.

Second, democracies must provide widespread economic prosperity for its people, which in the current context means a rapid defeat of the coronavirus pandemic worldwide, not just at home. Needed investments in areas such as infrastructure, education and cybersecurity are essential to America’s own prosperity but also to the nation’s ability to compete effectively against authoritarian regimes such as China’s.

Third, we must not only punish human-rights abusers but also extend support to those persecuted by authoritarian regimes. As Freedom House puts it, “Democratic governments should provide vocal, public support for grassroots prodemocracy movements, and respond to any violent crackdown by authorities with targeted sanctions, reduced or conditioned foreign assistance, and public condemnation. Democracies should also be ready to welcome human-rights defenders who come under threat or attack for their work or who are in immediate danger.” Democracies can also leverage private industry, which often has considerable influence with governments eager for U.S. investment.

Finally, the American media has a role to play here, too. Legitimate, independent media must continue to demand accountability from Washington, demand that government officials protect their journalists’ ability to operate overseas, elevate the cause of international human rights and report on domestic democratic retreats just as anti-democratic developments abroad would be covered. The assault on American democracy must be covered as more than process and horse-race stories; it is an existential threat to our multiracial democracy and should treated that way.