President Barack Obama? Joe Biden? Actually, that was President Lyndon B. Johnson in a joint speech to Congress eight days after Bloody Sunday, when the John R. Lewis nearly lost his life. The vicious assault on peaceful demonstrators on March 7, 1965, setting out on their march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., was an inflection point, but not the sole factor in passage of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. It took a bipartisan alliance (Northern Republicans and Democrats), religious and business leaders, and the full force of the presidency to raise this issue above the day-to-day politics of the time and get landmark legislation passed.

Sadly, the contents of the 1965 bill — including “a simple, uniform standard which cannot be used, however ingenious the effort, to flout our Constitution” and elimination of “tedious, unnecessary lawsuits which delay the right to vote,” as Johnson described it — are still front and center as states devise mechanisms to throw voters off the rolls (with purges, for example), make access to the ballot more difficult (e.g., fewer poll locations, longer lines, voter ID requirements, elimination of no-excuse voting) and disallow votes (e.g. with signature match requirements). The motive of Jim Crow states in 1965 was the same as it is now in 2021: the suppression of minority voters to perpetuate minority white rule.

AD

AD

The sprawling H.R. 1, however, addresses issues well beyond voting access, encompassing everything from campaign finance reform to Supreme Court ethics. However meritorious all those provisions may be, the legislation’s only hope (and it is a slim one) rests with Democrats’ willingness to pare down the measure to match the nature of the current assault on voting rights: Restore the pre-clearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act, require no-excuse voting by mail and some period of early voting (including weekends), mandate a paper ballot trail, ban periodic purges without voters’ consent, modernize voting systems and promote automatic registration. A short, easily understood list of items such as that will be critical to driving popular support. It is easy to think up reasons to oppose campaign finance reform; it is hard to deny the Justice Department the ability to anticipate and ward off anti-voting measures by states we now see are dedicated to reducing minority voting.

In short, if Democrats remove issues that will be used as a pretext for opposition, they can make this a clear up-or-down issue on voter suppression. Are you for or against Jim Crow laws?

Then, just as in 1965, there will need to be a national, popular campaign. That will require presidential speeches and muscle, massive and peaceful demonstrations akin to the Black Lives Matter marches in 2020, clergy involvement, and travel and convention boycotts of states that seek to roll back voting rights. If Republicans want to filibuster, they will need to engage in the same 24/7 harangues that Southern segregationists utilized in the 1960s — and suffer by the comparison. Everything should be done to find a bipartisan filibuster-proof majority to champion such a bill — or if that fails, to make crystal clear to all Democrats that a democracy exception to the filibuster rule is essential.

AD

AD

After passage of H.R. 1, Biden released a statement, his strongest to date as president on voting. “In the wake of an unprecedented assault on our democracy; a coordinated attempt to ignore, undermine, and undo the will of the American people never before seen in our history; and a new wave of aggressive attacks on voting rights taking place in states across the country," he said, “I applaud Speaker [Nancy] Pelosi and the House of Representatives for passing H.R. 1, the For the People Act of 2021.” He added, “This landmark legislation is urgently needed to protect that right, to safeguard the integrity of our elections, and to repair and strengthen our democracy.”

However, Biden also vowed to help “refine and advance” (emphasis added) the bill. One hopes that he and his advisers can level with his own side: Only a focused bill aimed at exposing and eliminating Jim Crow voting practices stands a hope of passage. At stake is the future of our democracy.