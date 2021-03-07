Here is a perfect instance in which the First Amendment protects the right of these more than 100 Republicans to say what they please on social media, but they nevertheless must be held to a higher standard of conduct imposed by their oaths of office.

Lofgren — the only member of Congress who was present for all three modern impeachments — writes in the report’s foreword: “I agree with the bipartisan and historic majorities in the House and Senate which concluded that it was both constitutional and necessary to impeach and convict former President Trump for those actions, including his false statements, and to disqualify him from holding future office.” She adds, “The Article of Impeachment expressly discussed the prohibition of Section 3 of the 14th Amendment to the Constitution on any person who has ‘engaged in insurrection or rebellion against’ the United States from ‘hold[ing] any office … under the United States.’”

And while she does not recommend taking that action, or any other, against members guilty of spreading the Big Lie and encouraging groups to undermine the presidential election results, she emphasizes that a two-thirds vote is needed to remove members. She argues that “actions that incited, encouraged, and/or coordinated the attack on the Capitol — which among other things delayed Congress from completing its constitutional responsibilities with respect to the Electoral College — could also violate a number of criminal statutes, although the decision about whether to file such charges is outside the purview of Congress.” She therefore set out to find if members made “public statements in the weeks and months before the January 6th attack” similar to those uttered by the disgraced former president.

The record Lofgren assembled is replete with Republicans’ lies about election fraud and their attacks on the electoral vote. (Many also went on the record by signing a brief that sought to disenfranchise millions of voters and throw out electoral votes from certain states that went for President Biden.)

Lofgren’s report comes during the same week that, as CNN reported, “Federal investigators are examining records of communications between members of Congress and the pro-Trump mob that attacked the US Capitol, as the investigation moves closer to exploring whether lawmakers wittingly or unwittingly helped the insurrectionists, according to a US official briefed on the matter.” This data suggests “contact with lawmakers in the days around January 6, as well as communications between alleged rioters discussing their associations with members of Congress.”

Law enforcement, congressional investigators and an independent commission (if one is appointed) must compile an account for each lawmaker (on the Senate side as well) to determine if any laws were broken, and if any members participated in the organization and incitement of the mob. It could turn out that some members’ conduct was so egregious as to justify prosecution and expulsion. But that would leave a great mass of Republicans who, at the very least, are morally responsible for undermining the election and stoking the insurrection. They must be held accountable — either by disciplinary action, with a resolution under the 14th Amendment, Section 3 or, more likely, by voters.

For doing the grunt work, publicizing her colleagues’ conduct and focusing on the political, legal and ethical norms at issue, we can say, well done, Rep. Lofgren.