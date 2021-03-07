When those are under his belt, he will need to pivot to arguably the most historically and constitutionally critical task: winning the battle to prevent a rollback on voting rights akin to during the Jim Crow era. Republicans’ multistate assault on voting poses a threat to disenfranchise some of the most vulnerable Americans (e.g., the poor, minorities, the elderly, the disabled). It also may create a structural barrier to Democrats in winning both at the state and local level.

We have noted previously that Biden must be prepared to use the bully pulpit, to engage the civil rights community and clergy, to pursue legislation (and, if need be, carve out an exception with the filibuster) and to litigate against states that seek to discriminate against certain groups. The question, however, remains who will run the battle — and it will be a battle — to defend the sanctity of elections and access to the ballot.

AD

AD

I was skeptical when he first announced the covid task force. Now that we have seen it organize a “whole of government” approach, and promise to provide briefings three times a week, it is hard to imagine achieving the progress we have seen without it. The issue involves so many aspects of government and so much expertise that it is critical to centralize responsibility and provide focus.

In a similar vein, Biden might consider a task force or a voting rights campaign czar who can oversee the multipronged approach to defending voter rights. The Justice Department will handle litigation to challenge specific state infringement on the right to vote. However, the DOJ cannot create a political operation, enlist civil society, figure out how to thread the needle in the Senate or leverage business interests.

The administration will need a keen legislative strategist, a chief community organizer, a business liaison and a media consultant. Perhaps there is a single person — Stacey Abrams is the obvious choice (unless she is already running for governor) — to run this effort, or perhaps it will take a task force stocked with prominent Democrats and Republicans to drive this effort. In short, it needs a war room to ensure victory in the fight to preserve democracy.

AD

AD

What the Biden team should not do is treat this as just another legislative fight. H.R. 1 (the For the People Act of 2021) and H.R. 4 (the John Lewis Voting Rights Act of 2020) may be the vehicles for specific proposals, but this is more than a legislative fight. Months and months of effort within government, and by civil rights groups, preceded the original 1965 Voting Right Act.

After the pandemic is behind us and the economy is on a trajectory to recover, there will be no more important task than preserving the cornerstone of democracy, the right to vote. It will require a whole of government effort coupled with a national, popular campaign. Defeat is unacceptable.