But it’s not as if Democrats and the media are giving him a pass. The New York Times has led the charge in uncovering the sexual harassment scandal, and the Democratic leader of the New York State Senate just called on him to resign, with the Democratic State Assembly speaker not far behind. Cuomo has almost no defenders among prominent Democrats.

How often, by contrast, do you see the right uncovering misconduct among Republicans or demanding accountability? Almost never. Political scientists talk about “asymmetrical polarization,” where Republicans go further right than Democrats go left. The result is asymmetrical accountability. The mainstream media and Democrats are generally tough on Democrats accused of wrongdoing (as former senator Al Franken (D-Minn.) can attest), while right-wing media and politicians act as apologists for far worse miscreants — such as former president Donald Trump.

More than two dozen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault and even rape. That’s far more serious than the accusations against Cuomo. But those charges haven’t dented Trump’s popularity on the right. Neither have all of his other offenses, from pathological lying to inciting a violent insurrection.

The right likewise ignores serious new charges against two Republican members of Congress. The Defense Department inspector general found that Rep. Ronny Jackson (Tex.) “disparaged, belittled, bullied and humiliated” subordinates while he was the White House physician, including making sexual comments to female subordinates. The Post reported that Rep. Madison Cawthorn (N.C.) lied about his background and faced sexual harassment charges from college classmates. Yet when Cawthorn appeared on Fox “News” last week to discuss the Dr. Seuss pseudo-scandal, he wasn’t asked a single question about his alleged misconduct.

There is a similar double standard when it comes to covid-19. Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) have been criticized for their handling of the pandemic, with Newsom facing a recall petition. That’s understandable, given that California is No. 1 in total covid-19 deaths and New York is No. 2.

But what about Trump? He dishonestly played down the covid threat (on March 10, 2020, he promised, “It will go away. Just stay calm. It will go away”), refused to push for a mask mandate, did not develop an effective testing or vaccine distribution plan, and even spread the disease at his own rallies. The British medical journal the Lancet published a study that found that 40 percent of the first 450,000 U.S. covid deaths — or roughly 180,000 deaths — could have been averted if Trump’s response had not been so “inept.” Yet instead of excoriating Trump for mishandling the pandemic, the right prefers to give him credit for the rapid development of vaccines. (He does deserve some approbation, but researchers merit far more.)

And what about all of the Republican governors whose handling of the disease is a disgrace? The four states with the highest number of covid deaths per 1 million people are, admittedly, blue states in the Northeast — New Jersey and New York first and foremost — where the pandemic struck before anyone knew much about it and hospitals were overwhelmed. But of the top 10 states for covid cases per 1 million people, only one (Rhode Island) has a Democratic governor. Where are the recall petitions in the red states?

South Dakota has the second-most covid cases per 1 million people (behind North Dakota) and the eighth-most deaths per 1 million people — yet its governor, Kristi L. Noem, is a Republican rock star who brags about not mandating lockdowns or masks. Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida also has become a Republican presidential contender by boasting of his handling of covid-19, even though Florida has more cases and a higher positivity rate than New York. DeSantis has also been accused of favoring campaign donors with early vaccine access and stopping the release of covid statistics before the election. (He denies both charges.)

Cuomo has been excoriated for mishandling covid cases in nursing homes. His dishonesty is inexcusable, but the weekly covid death rate among residents of New York nursing homes is only the 18th-highest in the country. Mississippi has the highest nursing home death rate by far — four times higher than New York’s. It also has the fifth-highest covid death rate among the general population. Yet Gov. Tate Reeves (R) just lifted coronavirus restrictions without any criticism on the right.

The stark differences in accountability between Democrats and Republicans underscore the reality that the GOP these days is interested only in keeping power — not in exercising it responsibly. The only thing, it seems, that Republican elected officials can do to arouse the ire of their base is to criticize Trump. Republicans have no right to crow about Democratic misconduct until they show more interest in getting their own house in order. Their double standard — excoriating Cuomo, excusing Trump — is egregious.