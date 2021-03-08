“The late Justice [Ruth Bader] Ginsburg wrote that the decision was like ‘throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm,’” Biden added. "Today, we have a hailstorm, not a rainstorm.”

Biden reminded his listeners that despite record turnout in 2020 and more than 60 court cases upholding the integrity of the election in its aftermath, “we have seen an unprecedented insurrection in our Capitol and a brutal attack on our democracy on January 6.” He noted the “all-out assault on the right to vote in state legislatures all across the country happening right now.” And he declared, “During the current legislative session, elected officials in 43 states have already introduced more than 250 bills to make it harder for Americans to vote. We cannot let them succeed.”

In the short term, Biden signed an executive order that will:

“Direct federal agencies to expand access to voter registration and election information.”

“Direct federal agencies to assist states under the National Voter Registration Act.”

“Improve and modernize Vote.gov .”

“Increase federal employees’ access to voting.”

“Analyze barriers to voting for people with disabilities.”

“Increase voting access for active duty military and other overseas voters.”

“Provide voting access and education to citizens in federal custody.”

“Establish a Native American voting rights steering group.”

None of those steps, however, will stem the return of Jim Crow-era voting measures making their way through state legislatures nor reauthorize the pre-clearance provisions of the Voting Rights Act. For those, legislation will be needed. And that raises the question of whether the Democrats, who now control Congress, will, once and for all, kill the filibuster in the Senate, which has bottled up civil rights measures for decades or longer.

Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) suggested on Fox News Sunday that the filibuster “should be painful and we’ve made it more comfortable over the years. ... If you want to make it a little bit more painful, make him stand there and talk.” Manchin seemed to be proposing that one reform of the filibuster rule might require that those who object to moving to consider a measure would actually have to hold the floor and engage in prolonged debate.

That would mean, as Norm Ornstein recently wrote, “The burden would fall to the minority, who’d have to be prepared ... potentially over several days and nights, including weekends and all-night sessions.” Ornstein also suggested that, in addition to requiring the filibustering members to be present on the floor, the number required to invoke for cloture would be reduced to two-thirds of those present instead of the current three-fifths of the entire body’s membership. That way, if 80 senators were present, only 48 votes would be needed for proceed to a vote.

Even that might not work, of course. Biden is set on protecting voting rights from the onslaught of Jim Crow-style legislation in the states. Given the reluctance of moderate Democrats to alter the filibuster rule, it will not be easy to find an easy path forward. That said, Biden made clear he is determined to find a path to success — just as he did on the covid-19 rescue bill.