Steven Rattner, who served as car czar in the Obama administration, explains, “President Trump’s massive Tax Cut and Jobs Act was, in reality, simply a trickledown economics nod to the Republican concept of shrinking revenues to shrink government.” He notes, “Its $1.9 trillion of tax benefits was given vastly disproportionately to business and to wealthy individuals. Only 16% of the huge amount went to Americans making less than $75,000 a year.”

By contrast, Rattner writes, Biden’s rescue plan “focuses on the spending side of the ledger and reinvigorates the belief that government can solve problems by acting in a more muscular fashion.” That means a large share of the $1.9 trillion will go to people at the lower end of the income scale. “More than 90% of its $1.9 trillion price tag consists of increased spending and more than half of the total cost is aimed at helping individual Americans, particularly those closer to the bottom,” Rattner says.

The contrast is striking: About a quarter of the Biden plan — compared to 1 percent of the tax cuts — will go to the bottom 20 percent. Only 11 percent of the rescue plan goes to the top 20 percent, compared to 65 percent of the tax cuts. Plus, even the money in the rescue plan going to the top 20 percent is limited; married couples making more than $160,000 are not eligible for $1,400 stimulus checks.

The impact on poverty, and child poverty in particular, is likewise stark. Rattner notes: “At present, about 12% of Americans are estimated to be below the poverty line ($26,246 for a family of four). The [rescue plan] would reduce the number of Americans living below the poverty line by a third, a decline of record magnitude and speed.” Childhood poverty will be cut in half, a powerful incentive to make the child tax credit permanent.

The Financial Times reports, “Biden has placed an effort to create a more balanced, as well as stronger, economy at the heart of his agenda since the campaign last year, when he criticised the unequal ‘K-shaped recovery’ that was unfolding under Donald Trump’s watch.”

In short, policy matters. Growing income is vital to reducing poverty and providing upward mobility, but if we continue using income tax cuts to “generate growth” (which the 2020 tax cuts, in the long run, did not do), the vast majority of the savings will benefit the top end, and income inequality will increase.

If we want to boost the lower- and middle-income earners, we will need to look to the spending side — e.g., expansion of the earned-income tax credit, child tax credits, education, job training, broadband expansion. Republicans’ hypocritical concern about the cost of spending but not the cost of tax cuts conveys a willingness to increase federal debt for the sake of those already well off. Democrats will need to consider just how much debt we can incur, but their preference for doing so on behalf of those who need assistance the most is morally sound and politically smart.

The challenge will come as we move beyond covid-19. In his next major legislative proposal, Biden will attempt to move forward on his “Build Back Better” plan. It will be telling if he continues to keep his thumb on the scale in favor of lower- and middle-income Americans. That — not stirring the pot on silly cultural memes — will determine which party champions populist economics and is on the side of working-class Americans.