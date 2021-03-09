The lion’s share of their questioning for Gupta, a woman of color, attempted to paint her as a radical, dangerous threat to the United States. Sen. Charles E. Grassley (R-Iowa) asked bizarre and incoherent questions about a third-party group running ads to defend Gupta from racist, spurious attacks suggesting there is a Big Tech plot to elect the civil rights crusader. Without effect, Sen. John Cornyn (R-Tex.) badgered Gupta to state that she wanted to undo qualified immunity for law enforcement. (She will follow the law, she said.)

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) hilariously accused the Obama administration of politicizing the department. He became so obnoxious at one point that Committee Chair Richard J. Durbin (D-Ill.) had to implore him to let the witness answer. It must have been tempting to laugh as Cruz, one of the most hyperpartisan figures in the Senate, lashed out at Gupta for being partisan. Instead, Gupta replied calmly: “I am sorry you feel that way.”

And, of course, we had to sit through the apologies of yet another woman of color for her partisan tweets, even though Republicans never batted at an eye over the racist vitriol of the former president.

The Republicans’ utter frustration is understandable. These nominees are inarguably qualified, have long records of working across party lines and are determined to undo the damage inflicted on the department. Both remained unflappable and polite throughout, draining the hearing of the conflict Republicans desperately sought. And despite their efforts to paint Gupta as anti-police, she has received backing from scores of law enforcement groups.

More telling than what Republicans said during their questioning and speechifying was how little time they spent on the integrity and operation of the Justice Department and the rising threat of white-supremacist violence. How did the government fail to address the rise of white supremacist violence? How will the Justice Department take on this threat? What reforms are needed to correct the hyperpoliticization of the agency? These are apparently of little interest to Republicans.

Republicans have put themselves on the side of states imposing neo-Jim Crow voting restrictions. They have attempted to wish away the white-supremacist affiliations of the Jan. 6 attackers. They have perverted “religious liberty” into a shield to empower employers and others from discriminating against others and avoiding obligations imposed on everyone else (e.g., providing birth control as part of the Affordable Care Act). They have given up the pretense of defending judicial independence, the rule of law and civil rights. In essence, they have positioned themselves as antagonists to the core mission of the Justice Department. Little wonder that anyone other than a right-wing flunky would stir their ire.

Gupta and Monaco, along with attorney general nominee Merrick Garland, will all be confirmed. They have all had an up-close look at the challenges facing a democracy in which one party no longer is committed to fundamental concepts such as equal protection. They will have their work cut out for them.

