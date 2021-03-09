By now, the laughter has entirely faded. But the joke about Israel’s immunization policy became the latest chapter in the debate about Israel’s political health. For a growing number of critics, Israel has become a single state, from the Mediterranean to the Jordan River, in which half the population is Jewish, half is Palestinian — and that single state suffers from the syndrome known as apartheid.

This is frustrating because both sides are wrong. Israel is indeed afflicted — or has afflicted itself — with a political illness. But the diagnosis is mistaken.

Describing the reality between the Mediterranean and the Jordan River as “a one-state reality akin to apartheid” erases the border between Israel and the Palestinian territories, and between the political status of Palestinians on either side of that boundary. Yet the vaccination campaign demonstrates how the borders between Israel and the West Bank and Gaza should still be drawn with heavy lines. Inside Israel, it’s indeed a canard to claim that only Jews are being vaccinated. Every citizen belongs to one of the four HMOs that have rapidly been vaccinating everyone.

In acquiring vaccines, though, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government left out the West Bank and Gaza (although Israel is now offering coronavirus vaccines to Palestinian settlement workers and those with Israeli work permits). The government’s tacit position — made explicit by its defenders — is that the 1995 Oslo II Accord transferred all responsibility for fighting epidemics to the Palestinian Authority.

Legally, that position is baseless, as Hebrew University of Jerusalem emeritus professor David Kretzmer, a leading scholar of international law, recently wrote. Oslo II does not change Israel’s obligation as an occupying power to acquire vaccines. It only delegates the job of administering the vaccines to the Palestinian Authority. Even if one accepts the disputed position that Gaza is no longer occupied, Israel’s own Supreme Court has ruled that Israel must provide Gaza’s basic humanitarian needs, and vaccines are certainly such a need.

The most telling facet of Israel’s vaccination effort, though, is that Israeli settlers in the West Bank are getting immunized. This is a detail that represents the larger reality: The West Bank has become an Israeli colony.

Israel conquered the territory almost 54 years ago. Settlers enjoy the rights of those living in metropolitan Israel. Other residents do not. The current Israeli election campaign makes the difference between homeland and colony even clearer. In the West Bank, settlers will vote. Palestinians will not. Inside Israel, Palestinian citizens (or Arabs, as most prefer to call themselves) will be able to vote, and will likely do so in large numbers.

If only Jews were voting in Israel, Netanyahu would have been able to form a stable, right-wing government two years ago. Instead, Israel is heading into its fourth election in those same two years. Netanyahu has gone from denigrating the Arab vote to wooing it. This is blatant hypocrisy — and recognition of Arab political clout.

I write this fully aware that Arab citizens face both institutional inequality and informal discrimination. I've written about this at length. Nonetheless, to describe the situation inside Israel as apartheid is to dilute drastically the historical meaning of the term.

Truth is, every unhappy country is unhappy in its own way. The general term “colony” doesn’t describe Israel’s relation to Gaza. It’s only a rough diagnosis for Israeli rule of the West Bank, but a workable one.

Most important, it points to the correct prescription: The cure for colonialism is to give up the colony. In Israeli-Palestinian terms, that means a two-state agreement, an independent Palestine next to Israel.

In mid-June 1967, the Israeli cabinet debated policy toward the territories that Israel had just occupied. Arguing against a proposal that Israel keep the West Bank permanently, granting its residents limited autonomy but not citizenship, Justice Minister Yaakov Shimshon Shapira warned: “Every progressive person will rise against us and say . . . ‘They want to turn the West Bank . . . into a colony.’”

Shapira, it turns out, gave future critics too much credit. He was wrong about what they’d say. But he was right about the meaning of the policy.