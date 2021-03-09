Without any fanfare, Republicans are signaling that they are prepared to support measures to boost the working poor into the middle class, and to keep the working middle class from falling backward. That ideological shift opens the door to progress that Democrats have been trying desperately to achieve for more than a generation.

Since the Reagan era, the core fault line between progressives and conservatives has centered on how best to help those struggling to grasp and climb the bottom rungs of the economic ladder. Democrats have consistently argued for government spending sufficient to counteract the private sector’s race to the bottom on wages. Republicans have taken the opposite view, contending not only that an unhindered free market is sufficient to end poverty but also that government assistance programs are invariably rife with waste, fraud and abuse.

Over the past several months, a shift has occurred. Amid the ravages of the coronavirus, changing economic realities, former president Donald Trump’s disastrous record and the changing makeup of the Republican Party, GOP leaders have begun to abandon their blind faith in the private sector’s supposedly unmatched ability to boost every working family into the middle class. Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) has led the way, and several of his colleagues are floating other means of supplementing wages. All of these measures implicitly cop to the Democratic contention that government needs to do more.

What’s behind the change? My hunch is that political considerations play a big role. If, as some claim, Republicans have designs on becoming the party of the working class, many among its next generation of leaders will struggle to explain their decision to oppose covid relief designed to benefit the middle class and working poor. They will need to show some pattern of action on behalf of working people, and they will need to do more than boost the minimum wage to do so.

In the past, Democrats looking to help working-class families have been compelled to take a transactional approach, giving the Republicans something for wealthier voters in exchange for hiking the minimum wage. Not anymore. Now, the minimum wage can be the tip of the spear, balanced not against something Democrats have to give up, but accompanied by something that makes a real difference for families struggling to stay above the poverty line.

Romney’s proposal to create a universal child allowance of at least $250 a month for most families was received enthusiastically by White House chief of staff Ron Klain. Others are making similar overtures. Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) want to expand the child tax credit, which reduces tax liability for breadwinners. And when running for office in 2018, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) campaigned on a plan to again revamp the bipartisan earned-income tax credit (EITC), which adds income to low-wage jobs. Remarkably enough, this might be a place where good policy and good politics meet.

The right mix of these programs can be far more powerful than any one proposal alone. So, combined with the recent setback on the minimum wage and the relief package’s merely temporary expansion of the child tax credit, the new thinking among some Republicans suddenly puts the dream of guaranteeing a “living wage” within reach. That gives Democrats the additional flexibility required to do something bigger. Even entrenched ideologues might acknowledge that the minimum wage need not be the same in Manhattan as Missouri. To cement this deal quickly — and to satisfy concerns from moderates — Democrats should think about a more comprehensive approach.

To begin, the package should set the new rate at $15 an hour, tying that figure to inflation moving forward, and giving states the right to opt out of $15 per hour in favor of a floor closer to $12. (This has the added political benefit of forcing those lawmakers who oppose the higher figure to vote affirmatively to cut it.) Then, rather than include a tax cut for the rich, the package should augment the child tax credit and expand the EITC in such a way to allow recipients to claim benefits on a quarterly basis, so they don’t have to wait the full year to receive their allowances in cash.

No one likes to have a good policy idea upended by a parliamentarian, but that’s not the big story here. Key Republicans are raising a white flag in a long-stalemated, zero-sum economic debate. A higher minimum wage is clearly in the offing. The Biden administration is poised to do what matters most to create an inclusive economy — crafting a filibuster-proof package that rewards work, strengthens families and pushes progressives much closer to their dream of ensuring that no family with a full-time breadwinner is forced to raise its children in poverty.

